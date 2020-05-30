One of the MCU’s most beloved protagonists is undoubtedly Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, but even though everyone wants to see more of the character his arc closed on ‘Avengers: Endgame’, but many believe he could return at some point so finally Chris Evans talked about returning as Captain America.

Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the vast majority of fans thought that Steve Rogers / Captain America probably would not make more movies. This is because according to the contract that Chris Evans had with Marvel Studios had ended, but it was shown that despite that the character was able to go all the way. With that done, and after a decade, the actor was ready to move on and do something else in his career.

At the end of ‘Endgame’, Steve Rogers finally got his happy ending and was able to spend his life with the woman he loved. Even so, since then it has been said that Evans could return, possibly appearing in some Disney + series or even in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. But thanks to an interview Chris Evans spoke about whether he would return as Captain America.

It was on The Graham Norton Show, that the actor was asked if ‘Endgame’ really was the end of Steve Rogers, to which Evans replied that it seemed like the perfect time to quit his role. and what do you think is already the end of your characters in the MCU.

“Yes, I think it is. It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion, ”Evans said.

Evans believes that Marvel did a good job with Captain America by letting his character complete his journey. And he said that if the studio ever decides to use it again, the actor noted that it can’t be just for a good check, but that the studio must have a good explanation and that many things come together to explain his return.

Evans is apparently aware that his time as Steve Roger is over, but eSo it doesn’t mean that the MCU will soon forget Captain America.As his actions within the story will make various things happen in future movies, he plans to release Marvel Studios in the future.