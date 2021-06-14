Did you push the limits? Emir Pabón and his wife in a strong clash | Instagram

The singer Emir Pabón would star in a strong car crash while traveling accompanied by his wife, concern grew among his fans at the fact that his wife is months pregnant.

As it was announced through a statement last Friday, June 11, which reported on the first details of the accident in which Emir Pabón and his wife, Stefanía de Aranda had a strong crash in Houston, Texas.

In the letter, it was explained that the “Cañaveral singer“, a well-known group in Mexico, was visiting the aforementioned city to fulfill some personal and work commitments, it was after they will board a vehicle from a well-known transfer platform,” Uber “.

The driver exceeded the speed limits and despite the fact that the interpreter and dancer requested not to do so in order to safeguard his wife, as she is pregnant.

The man ignored it and minutes later, the vehicle went off the highway and collided with a concrete post, this in an area located in East Texas, near Collingsworth.

Fortunately, the couple was lucky since according to what the medical report reveals, both received timely medical attention and their health was diagnosed as stable, according to a recent statement.

“The Pabón family, Grupo Cañaveral staff, as well as the entire team that make up this office and musical group, we appreciate the concern, expressions of affection and appreciation that they have expressed in the face of the shocking and serious automobile accident of which the producer, director and sings author, Emir Pabón, last Friday June 11, who was accompanied by his wife, in Houston, Texas “, said in the first lines the press release that from the Musical Corporation Hermanos Pabón S. A de CV

The report indicated that it was around 2 in the afternoon on Friday, when the singer of cumbia, salsa, reggaeton and tropical music, took a service unit together with his wife who is six months pregnant.

For this reason, the 41-year-old star asked the driver to drive with caution and without exceeding the speed limits, however he ignored the musician’s request and at one point accelerated more than necessary for no reason.

The couple was traveling in a four-door unit which was left with a broken windshield, in addition to significant external damage to the left side, while the front of the right side was practically undone, the singer and his wife were in the back seats, described the report.

He also explained that it was the singer, Emir Pabón, who was most injured in the mishap, so when medical help arrived they immediately proceeded to immobilize his neck.

The businessman presented some severe cuts to his nose, forehead, arm, and right hand, as well as bruises and bruises on his face and body, for which he was transferred to the nearest hospital, says the document published by Tv Notes.

As for Stefanía, she was also treated immediately and after knowing her condition, pertinent studies were carried out, ruling out any risk to her and the baby.

Instead, she had some bruises and a broken leg for which she was transferred to a maternity hospital close to where Emir is.

Meanwhile, the award-winning vocalist of the group underwent a nose and right hand operation, in addition to receiving bracing, on the forehead, hand and right elbow in a hospital in Houston, Texas.