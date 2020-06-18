Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In Sony’s last presentation we could see that the PlayStation 5 will receive great support from PlayStation Studios. But also the benefits of the console will be used by indie titles that will also have a strong presence. Among the most striking was Bugsnax, developed by the creators of Octodad, especially since it will offer an interesting gaming experience. Well, something that caught your attention is that recently one of the managers of the game assured that it will have something in common with the Ape Escape titles.

As we have already informed you, in this title you will take control of a journalist who received the call of Elizabert Megafig, an adventurer who discovered the Bugsnax, creatures half bugs and half goodies. However, when you arrive at Snaktooth Island you cannot find it and instead you are greeted by creatures that you will have to feed and that transform into what they eat.

Bugsnax will be a game for people of all ages

In an interview with USgamer, Young Horses co-founder Philip Tibitoski explained more about the development process for this game. According to the developer, they aim to implement humor and storyline like those from Pixar movies, and he mentioned that while it’s a title for gamers of all ages, there will be a few pranks that only grown-ups will understand.

One of the most attractive elements of the presentation trailer was the melody that accompanied it and that many have not gotten out of their heads. Well, Tibitoski mentioned that this song was the responsibility of the pop band Kero Kero Bonito to which the team gave material from the game and even a playable test to inspire and create the song in a more collaborative way.

Bugsnax was inspired by many old and contemporary exploration games

The proposal of this indie can be very different from that of a shooting game or an adventure game, so fans may still have doubts about the gameplay. Tibitoski took the opportunity to mention some games on which the team was based and whose elements can be identified in the gameplay.

In Bugsnax one of the main missions will be to catch insects, so to give an idea of ​​how the gameplay will work Tibitoski gave Ape Escape as an example and revealed that details of Viva Piñata, Pokémon Snap, Dark Cloud and even BioShock can even be found, although no further details were given.

If you want to see a new preview of this title, then you will have to wait a bit, since the developer mentioned that gameplay trailers are on the way.

Did the announcement of this indie move you? Will you give Bugsnax a chance? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that Bugsnax will debut sometime this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Games Store). You can find more about it by checking this page.

