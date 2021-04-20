Did you object? The host of Hoy will not be a participant in the contest

Did you object ?, Today’s host will not be a participant in the contest | Instagram

Problems in the Today Program ?. Today begins in the famous television program a dance contest called The Stars Dance Today and of course, he could not stop giving what to talk about. It was revealed that a host of the famous morning star of Televisa He will not shine on the track despite the fact that many wanted to see his best steps.

Contrary to what many imagine, it is not that the host has revealed herself and did not want to be part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, but that Andrea Legarreta will be part of something else in the dance contest, she will be part of the judges.

It has been revealed that although many expected to see the actress on the runway, it will be Erik Rubin’s wife who joins the list of judges who will rate the talent of the stars and conductors in the Today Program.

It may interest you: As a good girl, Demi Rose looks like a Kim Kardashian silhouette

It has been announced that today, April 19, the dispute will begin on the dance floor, which will last six weeks and seeks to increase the audience of the Venga La Alegría competition.

Little by little details of the long-awaited event have been revealed, in which it is known stars such as Lambda García, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Michelle Vieth, Marisol González, Brandon Castañeda (ex Wapayaso), the athlete Macky González, Tinieblas will be part. JR, former reporter Moisés Muñoz, Agustín Arana, Mariana Echeverría, Pablo Montero, Lourdes Munguía, Carlos Bonavides and Anel Noreña.

It may interest you: Everything that can be seen !, Daniella Chávez leaves in sight

It was Alex Kaffie who made known that Andrea Legarreta He will be a judge in the contest, joining Lolita Cortés, famous for being a judge of programs such as La Academia and who would come to replace Niurka Marcos, who assures said that he accepted, to finally refuse to be part of the event of the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Kaffie had commented that the one who was not very happy with the implementation of said dance contest was Raúl Araiza, who does not like to dance; but apparently El Negrito will be saved from being part of the participants.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The journalist pointed out that Norma Herrera’s son was not very happy with Magda Rodríguez’s sister after they spoke to him to be part of the cast of La Desalmada, since he did not want to do a telenovela and they assure his producer “did not defend him.”