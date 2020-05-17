Being a character that came out of the mind of William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, coupled with the time in which we live, where movies make relationships with each other, it is nice to see that ‘Scoob’ hides a reference to ‘The Flintstones’, the interesting thing is that nobody noticed it and if it was your case we don’t blame you, it is a bit difficult to find but we explain all so that you can presume your knowledge.

This film recently released through digital media because the pandemic has left no other option, is a reboot of these beloved characters. The first five minutes of the film were revealed and tell us how Shaggy and Scoob met, but later we ran into the rest of the members of Mystery Inc., who team up with Blue Falcon, Dynomutt, and Dee Dee Sykes to beat the villain Dick Dastardly.

The latter seeks to open the doors of the underworld, all to trigger an apocalypse. History leads them to encounter a trio of huge, ancient dogs. Without going into too much detail to avoid ruining the movie,, Scoob ’hides a reference to‘ The Flintstones ’and it comes when we see a huge skull known as “slaghoople”.

Only a true fan of the old show can remember that name. It is Vilma Flintstone’s maiden name, but is better associated with her mother, Pearl. This last name is a pun on English, “hoople” is a slang for a fool, which is perfect with the character.

Being the mother-in-law, she always bothered with Pedro, Vilma’s husband. She was the classic stereotype of a mother who wants the best for her daughter, even though she is married. She is demanding, grumpy and physically looks a lot like her daughter, her hair is red and tied up, but with more fart than Vilma. Now you have something to talk about when you finish watching it.