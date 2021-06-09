Did you notice problems with the internet yesterday? This is the origin

You probably had problems during the beginning of this week when viewing content on some websites. A failure that has already been rectified and that basically affected the media. Although the content remained visible, when clicking to expand the information, this one did not load and an error message appeared. A problem that was corrected after a few hours, but that created a lot of uncertainty. What could have happened? What were the causes of these failures? Places like Amazon or The New York Times newspaper had suffered the inconvenience of the appearance of a message informing that something was wrong.

Fastly, a CDN, he was in trouble. But before continuing, let’s find out more about what is hidden behind these acronyms. A CDN is nothing more than a Content Delivery Network that relies on server networks to deliver content quickly. Fastly, when he perceived that there were problems, issued a statement on Twitter in which he reported that he was trying to solve the incident, a protocol that is normal in this type of case. After a while, he reported that he had identified the cause of the problem and that he was getting down to work to prevent it from happening again. If you want to know a sequence of the facts of everything that happened, in English, Fastly has prepared a tweet in which you can consult for more information.

What exactly does a CDN do?

Many websites have their content in one and this is in a physical place. The role of a CDN is to shorten server wait times, in such a way that the information is accessible quickly. To achieve this, they duplicate the content of the websites on several servers, including the one that is fixed, such as the page layout. But the fall of Fastly, which is the one who supports practically the Internet, has been responsible for these failures. If the frame is disassembled, those who depend on it will run into problems.

Fortunately, this failure is rarely common, but when it occurs it highlights the weakness of the system. Also, Fastly is a CDN mainly oriented to the business worldTherefore, those who have suffered the most from these failures have been important corporations. Sites like Reddit, Spotify, Vimeo, Twich or CNN itself.