Did you miss Hot Sale? Star products that maintain their discounts or have even better prices

The 2021 Hot Sale in Mexico is already history. It started on Sunday 23 and ended this past Monday, May 31. You missed out? Did you have in mind to buy some products and could not do it?

Don’t worry because we have reviewed some of the best offers that were offered during the event and we have seen that some of them are still valid, so take advantage.

These are some of the most interesting products that maintain or even improve the Hot Sale discounts:

TV Samsung 32 “HD Smart TV LED. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This small screen from samsung is ideal for places where there is not much space. It is among Amazon’s best-selling TVs and buyers are delighted with it as they have given it a near perfect average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. It will be for a reason.

Apple AirPods with wireless charger. Photo: Apple

Although it sounds incredible, this model of Apple AirPods is now cheaper than during the Hot Sale. They offer a price of $ 3,999 pesos, which is a 20% discount.

This Apple AirPods model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Attach the case to almost any Qi wireless charging pad or stand, no plug or cable required, for a full charge.

They have a long battery life (five hours). And don’t worry if you run out of power while you’re away from home; just put these “babies” in their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life.

BUY THEM, AirPods with wireless charging case for $ 3,999 pesos (20% discount) in amazon.com.mx

New Echo Dot (4th Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa – Black

The 4th generation Echo Dot was one of Amazon’s star products during the Hot Sale thanks to a more than interesting 40% discount. It still maintains it today, so you can get this smart speaker for just $ 899 pesos, that is, a saving of $ 600 pesos, compared to its usual price of $ 1,499. We don’t know how long it will stay at this price, so if you want it, don’t think too much about it.

Read more

It is a speaker with intelligent capabilities capable of interacting with you (through Alexa) and give you answers to thousands of questions of all kinds, in addition to executing all kinds of actions. You can this way from putting a timer 20 minutes so you don’t forget a cake in the oven at play the music of the artist you want (it is compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and more), going through turning on the living room lights – for this you will need to have smart bulbs that synchronize and connect with the Echo, of course.

RCA Electric Air Fryer with Timer RC-105. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The RCA RC-105 is one of the cheapest air fryers you can buy on Amazon Mexico with great user ratings.

It is the oldest version of its sister, the RCA RC-106, which among other things, has a digital display. If you want it, it also offers a 35% offer, not far from the 41% discount it had during the Hot Sale.

The capacity of both fryers is practically the same (2.6 liters) and both offer a timer and multiple cooking options: frying, browning, baking, broiling and heating.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Another pleasant surprise after the Hot Sale is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, which is at a better price than a few days ago: $ 1,048 pesos.

The new Xiaomi activity bracelet introduces very attractive changes compared to the previous generation. It is mainly characterized by incorporating a new AMOLED display larger, now reaching 1.56 inches.

An element that could not be missing in this new generation is the SpO2 sensor, a technology that will be able to measure the level of oxygen saturation in the blood and that will serve to see our physical condition and control the quality of breathing during sleep.

In addition, the classic heart rate monitor will continue to be present to maintain continuous control of the heart rate, being able to know at all times the frequency of our heart just by checking the screen.

Amazon Echo Show

The Echo Show, the smart displays with the integrated Alexa voice assistant, also maintain their 30% Hot Sale discounts.

Something that you should keep in mind with these offered models is that they are not the latest versions that the manufacturer has released. Recently, Amazon introduced the Echo Show 5 Y Echo Show 8 second generation, models that do not incorporate major changes beyond a new tracking camera present in the Echo Show 8 and a 2 megapixel camera in the case of the Echo Show 5.

Otherwise, the features are identical (Including processor and speaker), so unless you prefer the tracking camera of the new Echo Show 10, these models on sale are still a great option (the latest models do not have any type of promotional discount).

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Creepy train passage in Monterrey by irresponsible motorists