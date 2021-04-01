Did you marry Christian Nodal? Belinda is the Lady of the Regional | Instagram

“The voice Kids“It has been for the singer, Belinda, not only the opportunity to create new experiences but also now her team is made up mostly of contestants from the popular genre, which is why she has named herself the” The first lady of the Mexican regional “, and is by Christian nodal.

Belinda Peregrin Schüll, has been selected as a coach by the small talents of reality, particularly those who feel most identified with regional music and it is to a large extent that this will lead them to decide on the team of the “pop star”.

For many of the small talents, the “ovia de Christian Nodal” represents the opportunity to continue exploiting their talent with regional Mexican music, which has even opened the doors to be part of this experience.

It was in the transmission of last Tuesday of March 30, where the contestant Faryan joined the team of the “Netflix actress”, which caused Belinda herself to declare herself as “The first lady of the Mexican regional“in the middle of the second week after the La Voz Kids reality show was released.

It should be said that normally, this title is regularly given to “wives” of the presidents so that the interpreter of “Love at first sight” would raise some suspicions regarding her new appointment.

The also “model” has sent thanks to her partner since most of her team is made up of talented voices that represent this style of music and it is currently that the Sonoran is today one of the most famous and beloved band singers of the industry.

This has even led to one of the most popular Spanish women in Mexico promising her new students to learn many of the peculiarities of the ranchero style, both in the way they dress, dance and even whistle.

The decisions of the participants have become a challenge for the judges since most of the children who have presented show a lot of talent, so the coaches have faced to convince them to add them to their team doing all kinds of juggling.

Belinda Peregrin has been the favorite of the charismatic contestants of the regional genre who have requested autographs of Christian Nodal and thus be able to have the opportunity to greet him, so apparently, the author of “Adiós Amor” has also positioned himself as the number 1 of the children’s audience.

It has even been the same “Belifans” who have been left speechless in some of the past programs where the remembered actress of children’s novels has manifested herself as the mother of the singer’s children.

It was in the middle of one of the auditions, that “Belinda” would find who could be her son, which aroused a great controversy after her colleague, María José, commented on the great resemblance between her and Randy Ortíz, one of the hopefuls who came from Chihuahua, he said, to win a place in the contest.

One of the candidates who stood out with great presence and confidence on the stage of La Voz Kids, where he performed a song of the same regional genre that he reiterated was his favorite, which left no room for doubt by revealing all his talent in addition to his outfit. which included a plaid shirt and hat.