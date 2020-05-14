Mexico City.- In the state of Jalisco there are alarming data on the hunger that is being generated in the state due to the loss of jobs as a consequence of the pandemic generated by COVID-19.

According to information from the Government of Jalisco, it is estimated that the condition of food poverty could be above 50% of the population. Jalisco is a state with approximately 8 million inhabitants and half of its inhabitants in the coming weeks will be entering a fringe of need for food as a consequence of the loss of jobs.

It is in this context that as a result of the concern over the exponential increase in food poverty, an alliance emerged between businessmen, unions, the Catholic Church, universities, the state and municipal governments, with the aim that before the reactivation of the economy , the truly urgent thing is to attend to the food of Jalisco families.

In an interview with Siete24 Noticias, Guillermo Velasco Barrera, spokesperson for the Jalisco Sin Hambre initiative, indicated that in the framework of the pandemic there are various institutions in Jalisco that have already been distributing pantries and food prepared to deal with this situation, however, it was detected that In the face of an unprecedented increase in this need, your work would not be enough.

Both the state DIF and the Cáritas organization, dependent on the Catholic Church, the Food Bank itself and other organizations, had been carrying out this work, however, seeing that the situation would exceed the efforts made so far, is that together they determined to put A joint articulation of all these efforts is underway, a great citizen alliance to promote the delivery of food supplies in the following months.

The Jalisco Sin Hambre initiative is a four-month project, in which the alliance between society, IP, Church and Government of Jalisco was formalized, to produce pantries and distribute them throughout the state; articulating the good initiatives that already exist and adding a much stronger investment coming from donations from businessmen and society in general, adding distribution channels and integrating a unique database, with the idea of ​​being much more effective in delivering and food distribution, explained Guillermo Velasco Barrera.

The spokesman for Jalisco Sin Hambre explained that a pantry production line was set up at the Expo Guadalajara headquarters, which is currently closed and is part of this initiative. 15 products were defined taking care of the nutritional value of the pantries, in addition to making significant donations in kind to have rice, beans, soybeans, chili powder, among other products.

An institutional pantry from Jalisco Sin Hambre was integrated, with two large distribution arms, on the one hand the DIF, as representative of the State Government, and Cáritas, on the part of the Catholic Church.

The advantage of the DIF, which has already been providing pantries, is that they have representation throughout the state, so through a mechanism of scrutiny and clarity to define where the pantries go and where are the people who need it most, is which was strengthened as an essential distribution arm.

The same Caritas, which through the parishes have a great experience and know where the people in need are, so they are also another important way of distributing food.

Velasco Barrera indicated that as more donations are made, a greater number of pantries may be implemented, however, at this time they have an installed capacity to generate 25,000 pantries a week, which means 100,000 pantries a month.

Each pantry can support a family of four people on average for 15 days, which would have a significant impact on 400 thousand people every two weeks, which, although it is a considerable number, is not enough, so the call is that those who are in the possibility of doing so, make donations to increase the production of pantries.

Jalisco Sin Hambre has been operating for three weeks and they estimate that it will be operating significantly in the months of May, June and July initially, although it may possibly be extended because the period of economic reactivation announced by state and federal governments does not mean that conditions Many families improve automatically.

This initiative is an effort of society as a whole in which we can all participate, it is about keeping people’s hope alive, feeding not only with food, but also feeding the certainty and hope of thousands of families in Jalisco That is why the donation of all those who can do it is very important, stressed the spokesperson for Jalisco Sin Hambre.

The page of Jalisco Sin Hambre is: www.Jaliscosinhambre.org

There you can find both the Cáritas and Corporativa de Fundaciones bank accounts, which are the donor receiving entities. What people can contribute will be very useful to keep the production line generating power. The invitation is to raise awareness that there are people who are having a very bad time and that we can all be supportive in these difficult times, Velasco Barrera stressed.