Today’s technician Brazilian Team, Tite is the most successful coach in the history of Corinthians. During his three spells at the club, there was no shortage of titles for the captain to celebrate: there were six in total.

Tite started his career at the Parque São Jorge club in 2004, but he was not very successful and ended up being fired the following year when he was still criticized for being a “retranqueiro”.

After running for other clubs, the coach returned to Timão in 2010. At the beginning, he went through difficulties such as the elimination for Tolima in the 2011 Pre-Libertadores, but ended up being paid by the board. At the end of that year, he managed to lead the team to the title of the Brazilian Championship and had his first major bond with Fiel.

In 2013, under the coach’s baton, Corinthians reached one of the highlights of its history. With Tite in charge, Timão won the unprecedented Copa Libertadores, and in December beat the mighty Chelsea to win the Club World Cup. In the following year, the club also won Recopa, over rival São Paulo, and the Campeonato Paulista.

Tite left the club at the end of that year, but he was not accommodated even with an extremely successful passage. After conducting studies and undergoing internships in European football, the coach returned to Timão in 2015 and consolidated himself as the most victorious in the history of the Algarve by winning his second Brazilian Championship title.

In addition to this important brand, Tite was consecrated as the second coach who most directed Corinthians in almost 110 years of history. With 378 matches at the helm of the club alvinegro, the current coach of the national team only loses to Oswaldo Brandão, who led the team in 435 matches.

Sports Gazette

