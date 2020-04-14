Avoid the serious consequences that the chicken hides when consuming it Be careful!

This food is one of the most consumed by citizens, however, poor handling of chicken can have serious consequences for our health and well-being. With these precautions, you will learn how to avoid this hidden danger.

Know the risks of mishandling chicken

The benefits of consuming this food are various, such as improving our mood, strengthening our teeth, bones, livers and kidneys. But, a bad manipulation could get sick.

Chicken Wash

One of the most common mistakes is washing the chicken, it must be remembered that this food must be washed very well with plenty of water, vinegar or lemon to completely kill all the bacteria it may contain.

Salmonella is one of the most common bacteria found in white meat, and due to its aggressiveness, antibiotics do not work against it all the time.

Bad chicken cooking

Bacteria can be vulnerable when chicken is not fully cooked, this has been proven in exotic dishes.

You need to make sure you cook enough of this and all the foods you eat to make sure you kill the bacteria entirely.

