Several idols have worn the shirt of São Paulo throughout its 90 years of history, however, the Morumbi club has some peculiar brands. One is the fact that the two players who most wore the tricolor cloak were goalkeepers.

Rogério Ceni is the athlete who most often defended São Paulo in history, with 1237 appearances. But, it is not only the goal scorer that stands out for the number of games played by the Morumbi club. Waldir Peres, another athlete who scored under the goal posts, is right behind, in second place, with 617 matches.

Altogether, Rogério Ceni has 648 wins, 375 draws and 314 losses with the São Paulo shirt, which results in a 59.7% improvement. Waldir Peres, on the other hand, carries 300 wins, 195 draws and 122 losses, with a 59.1% success rate.

Waldir Peres adds up to almost half of Rogério Ceni’s appearances for São Paulo. The first had most of his career built at Tricolor, however, he even came to play for rival Corinthians, in addition to Guarani, Ponte Preta, Portuguesa, Santa Cruz and América-RJ. Ceni, for his part, never defended any other shirt.

Waldir Peres made history in São Paulo by joining the team responsible for winning the club’s first Brazilian Championship, in 1977, against Atlético-MG, on penalties, in the crowded Mineirão. The goalkeeper was also crowned three-time champion in São Paulo in 1975, 1980 and 1981, in addition to having competed in three World Cups, those of 1974, 1978 and 1982, holding the iconic Brazilian team led by coach Telê Santana.

Rogério Ceni, in turn, is one of the most successful players in the history of São Paulo. Still as a reserve for Zetti, he was champion of the Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 1993. Later, he repeated the dose, in 2005, as holder of the tricolor goal. Ceni was also three consecutive three times Brazilian champion, between 2006 and 2008, three times São Paulo champion (1998, 2000 and 2005), champion of the Rio-São Paulo Tournament of 2001 and Champion of the South American Cup, in 2012.

Rogério Ceni was also part of the squad of the Brazilian team that won the fifth world championship in 2002 and was also summoned by the Canarian team for the 2006 World Cup.

Sports Gazette





