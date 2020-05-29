The hands as well as the neck are parts of the body that are quite telling of our age. You can have a well-groomed face but there will be the neck or our hands to discover our true age.

In the case of the hands, these are always very exposed since they are the ones that have the most work for us and if we do not wear gloves to protect them they are the first to suffer the worst consequences.

Surely you have observed them at some point and you have said “oh, my hands were not like that, what do I do? In them over the years, spots, wrinkles, loss of elasticity usually appear, since they are signs that make our hands lose their joviality and freshness.

How to prevent your hands from giving away your age

Stains

This is without a doubt, one of the main manifestations of the aging photo that most deteriorates the hands and makes us not see them as beautiful as before.

That is why, we must protect them from the sun with sun protection, but in the case that they already have them. Do not worry, there is an effective solution such as the laser treatment with a single section removes stains from the hands, making them rejuvenate immediately.

Hydrated hands

Due to the fact that the hands are one of the parts of our body that spend the most work, it is necessary that you keep them protected with a good moisturizing hand cream. This way your skin will remain smooth and delicate like porcelain.

Now, if your hands reveal your age, we advise you to do the following:

1.- Perform exfoliations daily to remove impurities and dead cells.

2.- Apply treatments that are specific to the hands.

3.- Protect your hands from the sun, remember that radiation also affects them.

4.- Wash your hands regularly, but without exceeding. Keep in mind that washing your hands excessively can cause negative effects on your hands.