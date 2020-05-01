Say goodbye to chemicals and whiten your clothes naturally

May 01, 2020

Do you like your white clothes to look impeccable? Do you want to avoid using chlorine to avoid damaging your hands? Today you can do it! In this article we will teach you how to remove stains from your white clothes, forget about chemicals, better use products that you surely have at home. Take note!

Natural clothes whiteners

Lemon slices: If you want to enhance the tone in your white garments, take advantage of the cleaning qualities of the lemon, for this use 2 lemons and a liter of water, first cut the lemon into slices, then place in a container with boiling water and immerse the clothes, leave them there for 40 minutes, after this time take them to the washing machine as usual.

Sodium bicarbonate: In addition to being an inexpensive product, it helps to eliminate stains and in turn gives softness to fabrics, you can use it by adding ½ cup of baking soda to your usual detergent, then do your common washing. For deep stains, apply the baking soda directly to the stain, then sprinkle a few drops of lemon and leave to act for an hour.

Baking and lemon for whitening

Milk: It is a natural ingredient that helps to easily care for and whiten garments, it is recommended for delicate or cotton fabrics, you can put it into practice by soaking the garments in a bowl of milk, then leave them there for 4 hours and that’s it.

Peroxide: This is a product that helps to whiten and care for clothing, in the usual wash you should only add ½ cup of hydrogen peroxide in the company of your detergent, you can also use it directly on the stain, let it act for 30 minutes and rinse as usual.