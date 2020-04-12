Learn to enjoy the rich vegetables that help you substitute meat and provide you with the same amount of protein.

The protein that meat contributes to the body is one of the most important pillars of our diet, since the body needs to consume 8 grams of protein daily for every 20 kilogram of body weight.

Normally we think that meat is the only food that can provide this amount of protein, but in reality it is not, so this time we will show you that there are other healthier alternatives.

Tofu: It is also known as soy cheese and provides twice as much protein as goat’s milk, it is also low in calories, you have several options to prepare it, among these it can be like crispy tofu nuggets.

Mushrooms: This vegetable can substitute meat in any recipe, since it has a high protein content, texture and pleasant flavor. It also contains a good amount of vitamins and essential minerals in a good diet.

Beans: They are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, iron, folic acid, calcium, potassium, phosphorous and zinc. They are also very cheap and easy to prepare, they are usually prepared in soup and stews.

Nuts: Although they are not vegetables, they are high in protein, you can also consume them between meals as a snack and include them in your salads.

