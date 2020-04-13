Improve your health and performance by replacing coffee with other natural drinks

April 13, 20208: 22 AM

If you belong to the group of people who cannot live without a cup of coffee because you need extra energy to focus on your daily routine, you should know that there are other healthier drinks that help you take care of your health, among them we highlight:

Honey drink with lemon: You can prepare this drink in a glass of warm water, for this you only need two slices of lemon and a tablespoon of pure honey, and if you wish, you can add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Vegetable juices: Combine fruits and vegetables is a great idea, you could make the popular carrot, beet, and orange juice smoothie, or go for a spinach, cucumber, and pineapple cocktail. In this way you will be consuming a highly nutritious drink.

Ginger tea: to make this infusion you must take 2 cm of ginger root and remove the skin and then cut into thin slices. Then, place the ginger in a pot with boiling water for 5 minutes, finally let it rest and to give it flavor you can add a little honey and lemon.

Vegetable milk and cocoa: This is a very healthy option, to prepare it you can use vegetable milk (almond, oatmeal or rice). First step, put the milk of your choice in a pot, then add a tablespoon of pure cocoa, let it cook for a few minutes until it boils, then place it in a cup and add a touch of honey.

