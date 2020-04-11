Hundreds of testimonials from health professionals pointing to the serious dangers of high sugar diets are available online.

The issue with sugar as food is that it is surrounded by myths and truths that coexist with each other, blurring the truth about its effects on the body.

The WHO indicates that the recommended daily limit for the intake of foods that include sugar is 50 gr. However, this amount seems insignificant when it is determined that 90% of the foods sold in supermarkets include this ingredient in one of its more than 50 commercial presentations.

For this reason it becomes decisive that we understand what effects sugar produces in our body to alleviate the need to ingest it with a small therapy of awareness about health care.

The excessive consumption of sugar is associated with diseases such as diabetes and being overweight. The first thing to understand is that once refined sugar ceases to be a natural product, therefore the body will not be able to extract any nutrients from it.

For its part, to control this substance in the body, the pancreas secretes a substance called insulin, with increasing sugar consumption, the need for insulin increases until one day, resistance to natural insulin develops and becomes necessary, apply extraordinary doses intravenously.

At the previous point, the individual would be suffering from type II diabetes. Another effect of sugar is that it works as energy, so the body takes what it needs and the rest transforms it into fats and it ends up accumulated in various areas of the body, giving way over time to excess weight and even obesity.

For this and other reasons, the only solution is to considerably reduce the consumption of foods rich in sugar.

