Food professionals rule out processed beverages and alcohol as food sources due to their low nutritional value and possible involvement in weight gain.

April 18, 20205: 57 p.m.

Alcohol is the first enemy on this list, this is because the body uses the liver (the body responsible for processing fats) to process alcoholic beverages and while doing this it cannot burn fat, promoting weight gain.

The second food obstacle is processed beverages, which include soft drinks and sweetened juices. These products have been pointed out by numerous studies as the key factors in the alarming rates of obesity in North America.

Basically, consider reducing or eliminating the consumption of: carbonated drinks, tea, juices and coffees without sugar and without milk, isotonic and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages and basically all processed beverages that include some type of sugar in their preparation.

To facilitate the understanding of the danger that the intake of these drinks implies, mainly to maintain the ideal weight and avoid the diseases that overweight involves, you can consult this list of common drinks and their contribution of “empty calories” (of little or no nutrition ).

Mineral water: 0 cal.

Tonic water: 70 cal. per glass

Coca Cola light: 1 cal. per glass.

Diluted powder juices: 50 cal. per glass.

Gatorade: 60 cal. per glass.

Cider: between 100 and 150 cal. by the glass.

Light flavored waters: between 0 and 10 cal. per glass.

Beer: 90 cal. per glass.

Flavored waters: 60 cal. per glass.

Red wine: between 130 and 176 cal. by the glass.

Cola sodas: between 90 and 120 cal. per glass.

Low calorie diluted powder juices: 10 cal. per glass.

White wine: 160 cal. by the glass.

Packaged fruit juice: 85 cal. per glass.

Lime-lemon sodas: 86 cal. per glass.

Tea or coffee infusions: 4 cal. per cup.

