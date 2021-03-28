Did you know that octopuses use their arms to see?

Investigation Development

During an investigation, scientists were shining a flashlight on the octopus’s arms to elicit a response from the chromatophores. However, they discovered by accident that when they illuminated the animal with a powerful light andHe was always withdrawing and uncooperative. For this reason, they decided to change the research to better understand how they could ‘see’ through the arms.

The new experiment consisted of placing the octopus in a tank covered with an opaque canvas. The animal, which was completely dark, was trained to reach an arm through a small hole top of the tank, and thus find pieces of fish.

As the octopus blindly searched for its food, the researchers illuminated the octopus’s arm with bright light at random times. About 84% of the time when the octopus was illuminated, it would quickly withdraw its arm, suggesting that the animaHe is able to react to light with his arms even when you can’t see it with your own eyes.

Also, the scientists took into account the changes in temperature, since people can feel the heat of an intense light. However, this was not the case for octopuses, as the researchers used pure light and they checked the temperature changes.

Now, scientists are focused on understand the evolution of this behavior.