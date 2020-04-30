It was a Mercedes 190 that came to weigh only 200 kilos more than the series

The experience gained has served to make the brand more prepared for the electric age

Mercedes-Benz introduced an electric car based on its 190 model in 1990 that was used to test different configurations and battery systems.

Electric cars are currently the center of attention in automotive today. Not so long ago it was not like that, but that did not prevent the different manufacturers from investigating about it. It is the case of Mercedes Benz, which showed the public a vehicle equipped with this technology as early as 1990, specifically during the Hannover fair.

The Mercedes-Benz 190 electric was born in order to evaluate the functional suitability of all the components in real situations with all the vibrations, accelerations and temperature fluctuations experienced in daily operation. Different configurations and battery systems were tested on this vehicle. Specifically, sodium-nickel chloride and sodium-sulfur ones were tested which had a much higher energy density than conventional lead batteries. The working temperature of both systems was around 300 degrees centigrade.

Mercedes Benz He did not abandon the project, but worked to develop it until an evolution of the project was presented at the 1991 Geneva Motor Show. So he Mercedes-Benz 190 It had in each rear wheel a 22 horsepower electric motor, with which the final power of the set was 44. The energy was supplied by a battery of sodium chloride and nickel, which recovered charge thanks to a regenerative braking system. The elimination of heavy mechanical components made this electric car only 200 kilos heavier than the series model, with a combustion engine.

The growing interest in electric car It led to the establishment of a test area on the island of Rügen in 1992 which was in force until 1996. The German government financed the project with 60 million marks. The goal was to test electric vehicles and power systems, something for which up to 60 vehicles from different manufacturers were used.

Different units of the Mercedes-Benz 190 on that island. Among the test participants there were even taxi drivers, who, by the way, hardly reported any problems. One of the vehicles traveled 100,000 kilometers in one year. The signature of the star went so far as to apply the concept of electric propulsion to other passenger cars, and of course the information and experience obtained have gone a long way in helping Germans come prepared for the biggest change the automotive industry has ever known.

