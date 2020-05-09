Oxygenated water is a product commonly used in most homes in the world, it is used for medical purposes for disinfecting wounds, but also as a bleach for clothes, hair or some villi of the body

It is made up of water and 3% hydrogen peroxide for domestic use, since in higher concentrations it can even be used as a component of rocket fuels, therefore it is important to make sure on the label located on the back of the product that is the chemical concentration of this product.

Deep cleaning with hydrogen peroxide

Moreover, this product, like baking soda, is available to everyone with a reasonable price and with an endless number of utilities that in other times they could give this liquid the name of “magic substance”.

Oxygenated water has various uses in areas of enormous scope such as health, personal hygiene, cosmetology, various industrial uses and the one that concerns us in this article, which is its immense capacity as ecological cleaning agent.

Ecological cleaner: This product is a universal antiseptic. The effectiveness as a cleaning agent is due to its oxidizing effects, since it produces hydroxyl and free radicals that remove a huge variety of organic compounds, among which are the proteins and lipids that make up the cell membranes of various microorganisms.

Main uses:

Disinfect vegetables and fruits.

Mix in equal parts with water and pack in a spray bottle to clean the surfaces of the bathroom, the kitchen, among others.

It uses the spray function of the aforementioned spray to rid the mattress and pillows of the presence of mites.

To clean the chopping board from bacteria and microbes, just pour a little hydrogen peroxide on the sponge and scrub carefully.

Removing stains from clothing is simple, apply hydrogen peroxide directly to the area to be cleaned and wait 10 minutes, then rinse as usual.

To disinfect hygiene or kitchen utensils.

To free the dirtiest household objects, such as the remote control of household appliances, the telephone or jewelry, from microbial agents, dampen a cloth and thoroughly clean the surface of these.