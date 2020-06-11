It may interest you: What if millions of people refuse to get the vaccine?

In animals, as in humans, there are infectious diseases. And they cause a lot of problems. First, as we are suffering now, due to its possible jump into our species causing human diseases, which although it sounds new to us is something as common as life itself.

And secondly, and not insignificantly, because they also cause serious damage in a society dependent on animals for the proper nutrition of billions of people.

In addition to being a powerful economic industry that directly supports many families in the world.

That is why it is so important for man to fight infectious animal diseases. And this is why animal vaccines are also so important.

Furthermore, the name of the vaccine itself comes from cow, and therefore it comes from animals. Since those times when trying to prevent smallpox began.

Vaccine comes from cow

There was a disease called ‘cowpox’. It was very similar to our smallpox and affected cows and people who had a close relationship with them, such as dairy.

An English country doctor named Edward Jenner observed that if a person became infected with cowpox, they would be protected against the deadly human smallpox.. And he began using serum from the cow’s pustules to ‘infect’ humans.

Thus he created the first vaccine. From an animal virus that more than a century and a half later led to the definitive eradication of the terrible disease.

And despite the fact that today we have better vaccines and a great capacity to bring medicine to the most inhospitable and remote villages, Smallpox has been the only human disease that we have been able to eradicate.

Human … because with animals there is another serious disease that has also been eradicated: rinderpest.

A viral disease that affected a large number of ruminant species, such as buffalo, giraffes or antelopes. But it was very important for livestock, due to the repercussion it could have on humans.

And it was a really worrying situation for us, because if the virus reached a population without immunity it could end the life of all animals. And that did Controlling the virus is essential to save the lives of millions of people who depend on their animals for food adequately.

The plan for its eradication began in the 1960s with great success. An effective and cheap vaccine was obtained and it was massively applied to the animals.

But vaccination plans were interrupted and in the late 1970s and early 1980s we had a major outbreak of rinderpest in Africa and Asia. More than 100 million head of cattle died. And all for not finishing implementing the necessary vaccination to control the disease.

Theoretically, at that time, the world learned the lesson: if the virus is not definitively eliminated, the losses will in many cases remain unbearable. And consequently organizations like FAO and governments mobilized again to achieve the extinction of the virus, often in countries with a warlike climate and without opportunities to reach certain areas.

A few years later, in 2001, the last outbreak of rinderpest was detected in Kenya in a herd of wild buffalo. And after its resolution, cases have never been detected again.

The disease has been definitively eradicated, and thanks to this millions of people today have a more complete diet. And there is also an economic impact, since it is estimated that, in Africa alone, the elimination of the virus brings a benefit of more than a billion dollars a year.

It has been, without a doubt, one of the great achievements of Humanity.

Did you know that vaccines feed us?

But animal vaccination does not stop there, far from it. Beyond the rinderpest, animal vaccination has given billions of people worldwide access to meat and fish in decades. Chicken, pork, fish … Multiple animal foods are at these levels today thanks, among other things, to vaccines.

Chicken farming increases every year, being an indispensable source of protein in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. In these regions the diet is mainly made up of rice and other quality protein deficient cereals. And the only generalized solution is offered by raising chickens.

It is a versatile animal, which can be produced without great food or water requirements, without religious taboos, and also has a small size, which allows its immediate consumption without the need to preserve it.

Even in measured quantities, their droppings can be useful for crops.

That is why eggs and chicken meat are an increasingly widespread reality that protects these millions of people from malnutrition. And chicken vaccines are completely decisive in achieving this global humanitarian achievement.

To give us an idea, suffice it to say that from 1961 to 2017 chicken meat production has multiplied by more than 13, going from 9 to 122 million tons. And that of eggs has gone from 15 to 87 million tons.

If the eggs are vaccinated …

And for this, vaccination against numerous infections such as Marek’s disease or Newcastle disease has been essential, which has caused the losses to decrease considerably.

Some of these diseases are so severe that animals are vaccinated before they are even born. The vaccination technique used mostly for Marek’s disease is in ovo, in the egg.

If we were not vaccinated against the Marek’s disease virus on a chicken farm today and it came to the farm, all the animals (which may be several thousand) would die in a matter of days.

And while millions of animals still die each year from infectious diseases, if we did not have vaccines, the number would undoubtedly be stratospheric.

That is why vaccinations in poultry have contributed enormously to the increase in production and the fall in prices of food products for chickens. And we have gone from the saying that “when you are a father you will eat eggs”, to place them in almost all dishes thanks to the fact that today they are within reach of almost all pockets.

Pigs better vaccinated than with antibiotics

In pigs we find a similar evolution. The development of vaccines allowed to change from a production model that was mainly familiar to an industrial system, with farms of thousands of animals and with various functions.

Auzjesky’s disease, caused by a herpesvirus, was commonly found in Spain in the 1980s.

An outbreak of this disease involved serious losses: the farm animals had to be slaughtered to avoid spreading, which entailed essential financial compensation for producers.

Furthermore, the presence of the disease in wild boars made it difficult to control. But the improvement in biosecurity measures and an effective vaccination plan have made the prevalence of this disease in our country practically nil.

This example can be scaled worldwide. In the last half century it has become possible for global pig production to multiply and feed billions of people.

In 1961, world pork production did not reach 30 million tons. In 2020, 93 million tons are reached. Only in China today is more pork produced than in all the countries of the world in 1961.

Vaccines against agents such as circovirus, mycoplasma, or those causing porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, or classical swine fever have helped – and are helping – to make this possible.

Fish are also vaccinated

Fish farms are another of the innovations in animal production that have brought great benefits. Aquaculture has allowed the world population to consume fish in a much greater quantity than a few decades ago and without exploiting the fishing banks, already very overexploited.

However, the success of intensive fish farming is not only due to the increased infrastructure and technical improvements – vaccines have made this possible.

Every year 90 million trout and 418 million salmon are vaccinated, allowing these animals to live free of infectious diseases in facilities with a high population density.

And even so, up to 10% of all animals in this industry end up dying from infectious diseases, so developing prophylactic plans remains an imposition if you want to improve animal health and, consequently, the efficiency of production.

Without vaccines, the remaining solution to prevent mass death would be the widespread use of antibiotics. But that, in addition to being more expensive, is much more problematic for the environment and for our health. And, in addition, antibiotics would not be effective against many of the infections.

So without vaccines aquaculture could not have reached today’s levels.

The ones to come



The examples could continue to stretch for pages and pages. We could talk about bluetongue in sheep, Q fever in goats or myxomatosis in rabbits. Examples of vaccines that are helping to achieve safer and more efficient food production.

But we will not be left with only those already obtained, because very likely the animal vaccines that will come will also have their great effect.

On the day that trypanosomiasis, the “sleeping sickness” of the tsetse fly, is no longer so prevalent on the African continent, millions of families will be able to have healthier livestock and, consequently, greater nutritional stability. The discovery of a vaccine could lead to the definitive elimination of this increasingly cornered disease.

And also in cattle we find another disease that, if we had a safe and effective vaccine, would reduce not only its incidence in livestock, but also in human health in many countries: tuberculosis. People can get sick from bovine or caprine tuberculosis easily, for example by consuming unpasteurized milk.

However, the vaccines that exist today for bovine tuberculosis are not entirely efficient. In countries like Spain, with a relatively low prevalence, slaughter of infected animals is practiced. But it is not a widely applicable solution in other places with much more infected cattle and much less economic resources to deal with the loss.

But that a disease that affects humans so severely is so widespread is an unaffordable danger. The vaccine for animals, in this case, would save not only their financial environment, but probably their own lives.

And although it is true that the production and exacerbated consumption of animal products in more industrialized countries implies serious health and environmental problems, it is also true that the arrival of animal protein in many less developed communities helps save lives and build a healthier society. and stable.

There is no doubt that consumption must be responsible and that livestock development must always respect environmental health if we do not want even more serious consequences. But animal consumption such as poultry or fish provides necessary nutrients to many people who, due to lack of resources, have no other way to obtain them.

Human vaccines have saved 1.5 billion lives. But prevention practices, where veterinary action is framed, technical improvements and, of course, animal vaccines, have made these lives, and many more, today can count on adequate nutrition.

Higia pecoris, salus populi.