Palestra Itália was founded by Italians and their descendants in 1914

Founded by Italians and their descendants in 1914, the Palm Trees has contributions to the Portuguese language. The popularization of the terms “bugle” and “ended up in pizza”, today used in a common way outside the sport, is linked to the club alviverde.

The fierce political battles fought by its leaders and advisers are peculiar to the Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. The creation of the term “ended up in pizza” refers to a meeting held by the club’s board of directors in the 1960s, a period when the team, known as Academia de Futebol, made history on the pitch.

After a long meeting, participants left the club to go to a pizzeria and journalist Milton Peruzzi, a reporter for the newspaper The Sports Gazette, reported the following day: “Palmeiras crisis ends in pizza”. Another version maintains that the directors only ordered pizzas, but there is consensus that the term is linked to the club.

The emergence of the expression “bugle” also passes through Palmeiras. In the 1930s, before meetings, members of the opposition used to meet in a bar next to the Corneta hardware factory, near the clubhouse. Therefore, they started to be called “bugle gang” and, later, buglers.

Another current about the emergence of the term argues that the employees of the hardware factory during their breaks were in the habit of following the training of the soccer team. Known for their critical comments, they came to be called buglers.

Different versions aside, cornetage is part of palmeirense DNA. In his first visit to the club, Luiz Felipe Scolari coined the term “gang of peanuts” in reference to the demanding gentlemen who, seated in the old numbered covers of Palestra Itália, used to criticize the team while eating the delicacy.

Sports Gazette

