To remove dust from all surfaces in the house, it is appropriate to use these tips, so you will avoid contracting a respiratory condition and in turn everything will be impeccable.

April 05, 20207: 05 AM

Cleaning is a necessary and fundamental activity to ensure good living, from sweeping to mopping, but the act of removing dust from objects and other surfaces can undoubtedly pose a serious health risk.

Remove dust from surfaces

For this reason, it is necessary to wear a face mask and, if possible, cover the eyes with industrial safety glasses and the hands with cloth gloves. The latter are ideal for directly cleaning the surfaces because all the dust adheres to it.

Some aspects to consider are: Carry out dust removal from the top downwards, as far as possible save all the objects you do not use to avoid accumulating dust, and last but not least, keep the windows closed.

Spray before cleaning

However, if what you want is to avoid that by removing the dust from the surfaces it is free by the air and returns to settle on other objects, this homemade trick may be very useful for you.

For this you will need to prepare a solution of 4 parts of water and 1 part of softener. Then, pour the content into an atomizer and then spray with it the areas you want to clean, finally use a cloth to remove the dust.