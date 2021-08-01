Did you know? Peleteiro and Rojas share friendship, training sessions and the legend that guides them

One of the most exciting stories of these Olympic Games is the one shared by the athletes Ana Peleteiro and Yulimar Rojas. The Spanish athlete has become the third Spanish woman to win an Olympic medal in athletics (bronze in triple jump) and has the privilege of having closely attended the world record of his training partner, the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas (15.67).

Both athletes have celebrated their respective medals together effusively since they are training partners in Guadalajara and are trained by an athletic legend like Ivan Pedroso. In addition, both athletes spoke with their own Pedroso in the stadium, who was in the stands as coach of the national team Venezuela, but he gave advice to both Yulimar Rojas as Peleteiro.

The ex-athlete Cuban trains in Guadalajara to triple world figures like her own Yulimar Rojas, world champion, or Portuguese Nelson Évora, Olympic champion in Beijing 2008, and now sentimental partner of the Galician medalist.

The one obtained in the Olympic stadium of Tokyo is the third gold of Venezuela in some Games, after those who got the fighter Francisco Rodriguez in the Mexico’68 Games, and that of the fencer Ruben Limardo in sword in London 2012. Up to now, Venezuela has gotten in Tokyo 2020 four medals, the highest number in a Games in its history.

For its part, Peleteiro has recovered the punch that took her, with 16 years, to be junior world champion with a mark of 14.17. His “African blood”, as he likes to highlight, but above all the competitive gene that his coach has transmitted to him, Ivan PedrosoThey have made her a superb competitor, capable of bringing out the best of herself on big occasions, without shrugging off anyone.

Under the direction of Pedroso he greatly improved his power and speed, which was already one of his great virtues. As soon as the technique has polished the successes, already in the senior category, have not stopped taking place.

