Giovanni Capalbo never entered the field, but it is part of the centenary history of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. The club’s supporter symbol, better known as João Gaveta, was loved by the idols of the Football Academy and feared by the referees.

Born in Italy, he immigrated to Brazil alongside his family and began to follow the Palmeiras games in the stadiums from the 1942 Arrancada Heroica. unusual nickname.

João Gaveta frequented Palmeiras daily and supported the club in all modalities, from basketball to roller hockey. Folkloric character, he overcame his own limitations to be considered the symbol supporter, with permission to travel alongside the delegation and access to the locker room.

In 2014, the year of the centenary of Palmeiras, Sports Gazette published the documentary “O Incrível João Gaveta”. From the testimony of idols like Ademir da Guia and Dudu, in addition to interviews with friends and historians, the film reconstructs the trajectory of the former immigrant, famous for tearing up scoresheets in case of defeat of the team of the heart.

“When I arrived at Palmeiras, João Gaveta was already the symbol fan. We trained at Parque Antarctica, so he always lived with all the players there and we had a friendship. The people loved João Gaveta. He was in every game, cheering and fighting for the club “, said Ademir da Guia.

In November 1984, the main newspapers in São Paulo reported the death of João Gaveta and Palmeiras acted in mourning to pay homage to their symbol supporter. He was buried in the official tomb of the club, located in the Araçá Cemetery and occupied by the remains of former players José Romeiro and Segundo Villadoniga.

Sports Gazette





