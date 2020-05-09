The relationship between foreign athletes and the Sao Paulo it doesn’t come from now. During the club’s victorious history, many gringos consolidated themselves as true idols. The tradition of Uruguayans in the club is well known and Diego Lugano, who now holds the position of institutional relations superintendent, was one of Celeste’s representatives. Despite the victorious career and idolatry, especially the youngest tricolor, the ex-defender is only the fifth foreigner with more games for the Morumbi club.

Still unknown and only 22 years old, Lugano arrived in São Paulo in 2003, when he was hired by Nacional. In the first pass, the defender played for the club until 2006 and was immortalized as the race symbol of the team that would win the Libertadores and the World Cup in 2005.

After traveling through European football, the Uruguayan returned to Tricolor, already much more experienced and at the end of his career, in 2016. When playing two more seasons before hanging up his boots, Lugano accumulated 176 games with the São-Paulina shirt, counting the two passages.

Lugano played 176 games for Tricolor Paulista

Undoubtedly, the now director of São Paulo has established himself as one of the great idols, but he is still behind other four foreigners in numbers of games. In this list, who appears just above Lugano is Pablo Forlán. One of Tricolor’s greatest right-backs, he played for the club between 1970 and 1976, playing 243 matches, and was three times champion of São Paulo (1970, 1971 and 1975)

Then, Pedro Rocha opens the top-3 for foreigners. With 393 matches with the shirt of São Paulo, the midfielder gave a lot of joy to the fan between 1970 and 1977. With extreme category, he led the club to the Paulista titles of 1971 and 1975, in addition to the 1977 Brazilian Championship.

Another great ace and idol appears in second place, with 456 games: Darío Pereyra, who played for the Tricolor for 11 years, from 1977 to 1988. Complete player, with technique to defend and quality to play in the midfield, Dario won two Brazilians (1977 and 1986) and four Paulistas (1980, 1981, 1985 and 1987).

After a string of Uruguayans, Argentine Jose Poy closes the list as the foreigner who most wore the shirt of São Paulo. He arrived at the club in 1948 and was quick to stand out for his agility and coolness under the goal posts. With several passes until 1983, the archer played 552 games for Tricolor and was champion of São Paulo in 1975.

Sports Gazette

