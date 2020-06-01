If you want to taste an exquisite rice pudding then do not hesitate to prepare it this way

These days of social confinement have made more than one of us want to innovate and prepare exquisite recipes to surprise everyone, there is nothing better than to impress everyone with a sweet dessert such as rice pudding.

Of course this sweet is one of the most traditional, surely you have some beautiful memories of your childhood when you taste it, that is why today we bring you this recipe so that you can be able to prepare it in a simple way and with few ingredients.

What you will need to prepare an exquisite rice pudding:

2 cups of water 1 cup of rice 1 cup of evaporated milk 1 cup of condensed milk 1 sprig of fresh cinnamon Lemon zest to taste (if you prefer you can use cinnamon) Cinnamon powder to taste Almonds or raisins (optional)

Preparation method:

In a large cauldron you will cook the rice over low heat and add the two cups of water, mix everything very well and let it cook for 20 minutes. As time passes and you notice that the rice is ready, proceed to add the condensed milk and the evaporated milk, even with the low heat stir everything very well.

While stirring, add the cinnamon stick and the lemon zest and let your rice cook over low heat for about 10 more minutes, always making sure that it does not stick to us. Here you can add your optional ingredients if you prefer.

When the prescribed minutes pass, it will be time to serve in a container, wait for it to cool and sprinkle with cinnamon to taste.