Did you know? From Krychowiak to Sarabia, the Nervión-PSG airlift

PSG and Sevilla play a friendly match in which the losses of both teams stand out. On the Seville side, Julen Lopetegui has players with problems such as Jordán, Koundé, Fernando, Gudelj and Óliver Torres, while he does not yet have others like Papu Gómez and Acuña (they won the Copa América with Argentina) or the Brazilian Diego Carlos, who is in the Games.

Neymar, Marquinhos, Di Maria, Paredes, Donnarumma, Verratti, Mbappé and Kimpembe will not be on PSG’s side, since all of them have played in the Copa América or the European Championship. There will be, however, Keylor Navas, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Diallo, Gueye and Ánder Herrera to give Pochettino’s eleven a leg up in this preseason friendly. Who will be out is Sergio Ramos, who has not yet made his debut with PSG because he suffers calf discomfort.

Ramos is not the only link between Sevilla and PSG in both teams’ immediate past. Pablo Sarabia became a PSG player in the summer of 2019, after the Parisians paid 20 million for the Madrid player, who signed for five years. Pablo has become runner-up in the Champions League with PSG, a team in which despite the competition, with players with Mbappé, Neymar or Di María, he has enjoyed minutes and has proven his worth.

Krychowiak encourages the fans in a Sevilla FC-Valencia

Before him, it was Gregorz Krychowiak’s turn. The Polish midfielder who came to Sevilla in the summer of 2014 for 3.5 million euros from Stade Reims, and left for Paris after depositing Paris Saint-Germain 30 million in 2016. The Pole signed with the Parisian club until 2021, but Krychowiak did not shine there as he did in Nervión. NOT even being under Unai Emery’s orders,

