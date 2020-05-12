Roberto Rivellino was one of the great players in Brazil and is considered one of the greatest idols in the history of the Corinthians. The player wrote a great part of his career for the alvinegro team, but at the end of his career he even wore the shirt of Sao Paulo. It was only 90 minutes, in a friendly against the Saudi Arabia team, but the tricolor fan could see the star in his club’s colors.

With his contract ended at Al-Hilal, in May 1981, and with disagreements with the coach and the Saudi prince, Rivellino returned to Brazil in search of new proposals. At 35, the midfielder even thought about ending his career, but felt he could pay a little more on the pitch.

Rivellino played a friendly match for São Paulo against Saudi Arabia (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

While not closing with a new team, the Corinthians idol, ironically, kept his physical activities up to date at the headquarters of São Paulo, close to his home in the Brooklyn region, south of São Paulo. Some tricolor officials even talked to the player to try to sign him, but they were hindered by the fact that his pass was still linked to the Saudis. As Riva left in a fight, Al-Hilal did not want to facilitate his transfer to another club.

To try to sensitize the Saudi leaders, São Paulo then promoted a friendly against the national team, which was trained at the time by the Brazilian and tricolor idol Rubens Minelli. With that, on September 22, 1981, Rivellino went up to the Morumbi lawn and played the game with the São-Paulina shirt. Despite the great news in the team, only 2,522 fans went to the stadium to follow the duel.

Despite playing out of pace and not participating in the goals of São Paulo, who thrashed by 5 to 1, Rivellino did not have a bad match. Negotiations with Al-Hilal, however, did not go ahead and the player never had the chance to play for Tricolor again. Unable to close with another club, Reizinho do Parque hung up his boots permanently that year.

Sports Gazette

