It is not uncommon for the Corinthians have attackers born in other countries in your squad. Some were successful with many balls in the net, others not so much. The Argentine Mauro Boselli is the gringo of the time in the attack black and white, and still in his second season for the club already appears among the foreign scorers of Timão.

Despite the victorious career, Boselli still tries to consolidate himself in the team. His 16 goals in 56 games already put him in fifth place on this list. After an irregular first season, with 10 goals, the Argentine seemed more adapted in 2020, with six goals scored until the stoppage due to the pandemic.

Boselli scored 16 goals for Corinthians (Photo: Disclosure / Daniel Augusto Jr./SCCP)

Who appears next is Herrera, who wore the shirt of Timão in 2008, when the club disputed the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In 55 games for the club, Boselli’s compatriot scored 22 goals that season.

Corinthians’ third largest foreign scorer is also the foreigner who most entered the field with the white shirt. During the five years he spent at the club, Paraguayan Ángel Romero scored 38 goals in 222 games. In a love-hate relationship with the faithful, the striker is also the player who scored the most goals at Arena Corinthians (27).

In second place appears Carlitos Tevez, who shone for Timão between 2005 and 2006. The Argentine scored 46 goals in 78 games for the club and is the athlete with the best average of goals in the list (0.58 per game).

Closing the ranking, Paolo Guerrero is the great foreign scorer in the history of Corinthians. Despite his troubled departure in 2015, when he left the club and went to Flamengo, the Peruvian left his mark on Timão’s history. There were 54 goals in 130 games, the most important of which won the Club World Cup title against Chelsea in 2012.

