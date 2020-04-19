The orientation of science is clear: to avoid taking covid-19 or contaminating others, stay at home and leave only if necessary.

To avoid contracting the new coronavirus, it is important to keep the environment clean: sanitize the surfaces of the house, furniture and cell phone with disinfectant solutions, for example

For a part of the population, however, leaving is inevitable – these are people who work in the so-called essential professions, those who can continue to function during the crisis: health, safety, transportation and other professionals. And at some point it is possible that everyone has to go to the market or the pharmacy.

How to act to avoid bringing the virus into the home? The most important thing, say experts heard by BBC News Brasil, is to maintain hand hygiene and avoid touching the face. This increases the chance that the transmission current will break, even if you have touched a surface where the virus has been.

What else can we do? BBC News Brasil listened to experts and gathers some tips here:

First steps on arrival

When entering the house, take off your shoes and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Take your clothes off, separate yourself to wash and take a shower.

Leave things like keys, wallet and purse, somewhere near the entrance.

How and when to clean the house?

The Ministry of Health and experts heard by BBC News Brasil recommend cleaning with products already used. “One good thing is that all the cleaning products that we use frequently at home kill the coronavirus”, says the head of infectology at Hospital das Clínicas in Porto Alegre, Eduardo Sprinz.

It is possible to give preference to the use of bleach, says the ministry (in a solution of one part of bleach to 9 parts of water) to disinfect surfaces.

Surfaces that we touch a lot should be cleaned more often, experts say: door handles, switches, tables, drawer handles, taps. This can be done once a day. “What matters most is mechanical cleaning,” says the director of the Brazilian Association of Infectious Diseases, Marcos Cyrillo – that is, scrubbing vigorously.

The use of gloves is recommended. This is so that the hands do not get dry due to the chemistry of cleaning products, says Marcos Cyrillo. If they do, they may end up more susceptible to viruses and bacteria, which can more easily penetrate dry, cracked skin. Hand washing is recommended before and after cleaning.

Keeping your hands clean is essential by breaking the chain of virus transmission

Items such as pillows and rugs can be cleaned following manufacturers’ recommendations. It is not yet known how long the virus is active in tissues.

“To clean dishes and clothes,” says the Ministry of Health, “it is recommended to use detergents suitable for each case. Highlighting that it is important to separate clothes and bedding from infected people so that hygiene can be carried out. If there is no possibility of washing these clothes immediately, the recommendation is that they be stored in plastic garbage bags until it is possible to wash them “.

For cleaning your cell phone, which should be done regularly, the United States Center for Disease Control recommends that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfecting. If there is no guidance, use a cloth dampened with at least 70% alcohol to disinfect the screens.

What to do with market items?

Experts say you should wash your hands as soon as you arrive from shopping and after storing them. They reinforce that more important than cleaning the packaging is to have clean hands and avoid touching the face, thus avoiding infection by any microbe.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine tested the presence of the virus in some materials and concluded that it remains longer in plastic and steel, surviving up to 72 hours. However, the virus concentration decreases considerably during this period. The half-life, that is, the time it takes for the virus concentration to be halved, is 5.6 hours on steel and 6.8 hours on plastic.

This has implications for market items. According to virologist Edison Durigon, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), if the item is going to be used immediately, it is good to clean it with 70% alcohol. This is also true for restaurant deliveries.

As an additional precautionary measure, experts say, products can be removed from the packaging and placed in another, if possible, or the packaging can be sanitized before being stored. It is good that the closet is also clean. This is to avoid contagion by coronavirus and other microbes.

Durigon says, however, that the risk of contamination by packets, after a few hours, is not high because the virus will no longer be present on that surface in significant concentration.

You may need to go to the market at some point. Keep your distance from people and, when you get home, wash your hands thoroughly.

The coordinator of the Food Research Center (FoRC) of the University of São Paulo (USP), Bernadette Dora Gombossy de Melo Franco, explains that fresh food can serve as a vehicle for transmitting the virus, if someone who was infected has dealt with the product , for example – so it is important to clean them properly.

However, there is no evidence that the food itself may be infected, that is, that the virus can multiply in the food.

For foods that will be eaten raw, such as salads, the FoRC coordinator recommends adopting the hygiene routine used to fight bacteria. The stained leaves must be removed, the food must be cleaned with treated water and then immersed for 15 minutes in a solution of bleach and treated water. It should consist of a tablespoon of bleach and a liter of water. Finally, the food must be washed again under running water.

The cooking process would eliminate viruses and bacteria, but it is important to avoid that after cooking they come into contact with contaminated surfaces.

Joseph Allen, a professor in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard University, who researches the interaction between environments and diseases, says that the risk of contamination by packages delivered by mail or by market items exists, but it is “small and manageable”, as wrote in an opinion article published in the American newspaper The Washington Post.

That’s because, he says, it is necessary for a number of factors to combine for the person to become contaminated with these products. Taking precautions, such as cleaning the product, significantly reduces the chance of everyone happening at the same time.

“If you wait a few hours before using what you just bought, the amount of virus that was in the package (if any) will be significantly reduced. If you need to use something immediately and want to take extra precautions, clean the packaging with a disinfectant. lastly, wash all fruits and vegetables as you normally would “, wrote the expert.

Professor Joseph Allen also gives recommendations if you have received an order. You can leave the package at your door for a few hours, or bring it inside, he wrote, and then wash your hands. “If you are still concerned about the presence of viruses in the packaging, clean the outside with a disinfectant or open it outdoors and put the packaging in the recycling bin. Then wash your hands again,” he wrote.

How should I maintain ventilation?

It is good to keep environments naturally ventilated, that is, with windows open, say the experts heard by the BBC. This is because air circulation decreases the concentration of the virus in the environment.

There is still no consensus on whether the virus can be transmitted by aerosols, that is, small particles that are suspended when we release air through the nose and mouth; nor is it known how long the air in an environment can become infectious if an infected person was there.

