Did you get a letter from the IRS? What can it mean



It is important to keep a copy of all notices or letters with other tax files, as you may need these documents later.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Did you get a letter from the IRS? Don’t be alarmed, the IRS can contact you this way for many reasons, not all of which are bad news. In fact, sometimes, it is to tell you that they are going to give you some money or simply to keep your data safe.

The IRS sends letters or notices to taxpayers for a variety of reasons including:

–You have unpaid taxes.

–You are owed a larger refund or less.

–The agency has a question about your tax return.

–They need to verify your identity.

–The agency needs additional information from you.

–The agency changed your tax return.

Given this, the IRS is urging people who receive these letters to follow the following recommendations:

Do not ignore it

Most of the IRS letters and notices are about your federal tax returns or tax accounts. Each notice deals with a specific issue and includes specific instructions on what to dor.

Do not panic

The IRS and its authorized private collection agencies will mail you letters. Most of the time all the taxpayer needs to do is read the letter carefully and take appropriate action.

Read the notice

If the IRS changed your tax return, you should compare the information provided in the letter with the information on your original return. In general, there is no need to contact the IRS if you agree with the notice.

Take timely action

If the letter requires you to reply by a specific date, then you should respond promptly to minimize additional interest and penalty charges, or to preserve your appeal rights if you do not agree.

Pay the amount owed

Remember that you should pay as much as you can, even if you cannot pay the full amount.

Keep a copy of the notice or letter

It is important to keep a copy of all notices or letters with other tax files, as you may need these documents later

Remember that there is generally no need to call the IRS. If you need to contact the IRS by phone, you should use the number in the upper right corner of the letter.

You should have a copy of the tax return and letter when calling. As usual, You would only need to contact the agency if you do not agree with the information, if the IRS requests additional information, or if you have a balance due.

You could also write to the agency at the address in the letter. If you write to them, you must wait at least 30 days for a reply.

–You may also be interested: IRS gives approximate date when you will receive your tax refund if you filed on April 15