Did you endanger your life? Fátima Molina, actress of Do you remember me

One of the main stars of the melodrama, “You remember me”, the actress, Fátima Molina explained in a recent interview with the program “Hoy”, the reasons why she had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

One of the main figures within the telenovela, is Fatima Molina, who acts alongside Gabriel Soto, recently revealed her experience in the morning, as well as the reasons that will lead her to the serious condition for which she ended up admitted to a medical center.

Collaborators and colleagues in the telenovela got a huge scare after “Vera“, a female main character, presented a series of symptoms for which she had to be transferred to the hospital emergency, the nominee for the coveted list of the” 50 Most Beautiful of People in Spanish revealed in the morning that the causes were due to “discomfort gastrointestinal “

In the middle of the final stretch of recordings, the one known for performances in “Diablero” and “Falco” had to be taken to the hospital in an emergency, apparently the stress and the long hours a few days after finishing the recordings of this production, derived in her health condition.

How are you currently?

After the scare that they experienced in full recordings, the television star reported that fortunately today he is already better and that the studies he underwent yielded positive results.

I feel very good, the studies are out, everything perfect and ready for this end, we are almost done, reported the beautiful actress.

“It was stress”

Undoubtedly, they would be days with a lot of accumulated fatigue, so finally the organism of the Theater interpreter passed the bill, leading to this situation that put the artist’s colleagues and fans on the alert.

The end of a production entails many hours of work and some eating disorders due to strenuous hours, and even more in the case of this production which is broadcast in primetime.

They have been quite rough weeks of work, recording from Monday to Saturday ending at 10 at night, so whether you like it or not, Sunday no longer tastes like anything,

On the other hand, the 35-year-old actress is positive with the work they have done, in addition to the fact that they are already finishing, he said.

We are about to finish and we are very happy and that is the important thing, that it has been completely worth it, said the 35-year-old interpreter.

Apparently, despite the fact that the Univisión drama began with some controversies, finally, the actors and particularly the protagonist of the story, which is in charge of the producer Carmen Armendáriz, is about to reach its final stage with great acceptance and are the rating levels those that speak for themselves by placing themselves among the public’s favorite tastes.

It is a project to which they have left all their love, he said, for which he also thanked the fans who have supported them every day and have followed the story day by day.

We are happy with the result, each day better and we are doing it with a lot of love, with a lot of affection for all the people who are aware of our novel daily, said the actress, who has about 300 thousand followers only on Instagram.

The telenovela which joined the voices of Carlos Rivera and María José, who were in charge of setting the music with the theme “Ya no me memoria más de ti”, which replaced the melodrama of “Imperio de Mentiras” broadcast by Las Estrellas.

The novel began on January 18, it would be “made up of 86 chapters with themes such as love, intrigue and ambition,” the producer said at the time.