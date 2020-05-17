One of the actors who has always thought like a fan within the ‘Star Wars’ movies is without a doubt Mark Hamill. Therefore, it has been revealed that Mark Hamill spoke to George Lucas about the end of ‘Return of the Jedi’, and told him because it did not convince him at all.

‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ It hit all theaters in 1983 and was the last installment in the original trilogy. At the time as in the entire history of ‘Star Wars’, fans branded it as the worst mistake for including the Ewoks, the teddy bear-like group of inhabitants of Endor, and helped the Rebel Alliance win the final battle against the Empire.

However, not only fans had problems with what was considered the worst movie in ‘Star Wars’ at that time, since according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mark Hamill spoke about the end of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and as at that moment he thought that George Lucas played it safe, since Hamill thought it would have been better if Luke fell to the Dark Side in the end.

“I remember complaining to George about something in ‘Return of the Jedi,’ and I said, ‘This is so predictable and pathetic,’ and he said, ‘Mark, don’t forget. These things were made for children.’ His intention Original was to make movies for, you know, kids, teens and youngsters. Since I was dressed in black, I thought I’d go to the Dark Side in the last one. And of course, you have to redeem yourself … every actor wants to play his own evil twin, ”said Mark Hamill.

From the words that Hamill said, can give more emphasis to how much George Lucas suffered with people who wanted to make his story as theirs. An internal lawsuit that led him to wash his hands and sell his franchise. But despite this, it is incredible that ‘Star Wars’ has been as attractive as it has been, thanks to the decisions made by Lucas where he put passion and heart. And that thanks to him, there is ‘Star Wars’.