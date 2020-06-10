Mexico City.- This Tuesday, a virtual meeting of the Executive Commission of Tourism of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) was held, with various members of the cabinet of the Government of Mexico, led by the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero; the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; and the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, to analyze the country’s tourist revival.

Torruco Marqués explained what tourism activity represents, one of the most damaged by the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, for the national economy, pointing out that it represents 8.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and the generation of eleven million direct jobs and indirect.

He specified that last year Mexico received the visit of 45 million international tourists, which meant an increase of nine percent over the previous year, and an economic spill of 24 thousand 563 million dollars.

He added that tourism was the activity with the highest positive balance in its trade balance, with 14 thousand 715 million dollars, in addition to the fact that tourist consumption in the country amounts to 142 thousand million dollars, of which 83 percent is contributes the internal tourism.

In this context, Torruco Marqués proposed to the authorities of the Ministry of Health that tourism be considered as an essential and priority activity for the national economy.

“I request, in the most respectful way, the head of the Ministry of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, and Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, spokesperson on the matter of the health emergency, to reconsider tourism as essential, by the good for the country’s economy and for the good of so many jobs that are at risk, ”he said.

He added that the tourism industry is an activity that must be cared for, protected and, above all, revalued, in order to get ahead of all the problems caused by the pandemic we are experiencing worldwide.

For its part, in this same sense, several governors and the governor of Sonora, as well as the head of government of Mexico City, made some proposals that led to three agreements that the governor of Baja California Sur and president of Conago pointed out, Carlos Mendoza Davis: As proposed by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, to meet again once the results of the new traffic light are available this week; second, to look for alternatives so that in each state two important variables are stratified simultaneously, the state of the pandemic and, on the other hand, the importance of tourism activity in each entity, to determine the opening times of the tourism sector; and third, implement the health protocols for the reopening in each state, with the joint guidance of both the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Likewise, the secretary Torruco Marqués supported the proposal of the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, to design a matrix to receive in the Ministry of Tourism, from the state governments, already classified information on actions, recommendations and the status of the pandemic, as well as hospital capacity, with a view to determining the reopening of tourist destinations.

“With this matrix there will be a methodological order in the information, which we will send to the Ministry of Health to have their point of view and thus reach consensus conclusions,” said the head of Sectur.

When participating in the virtual meeting, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, agreed with the Governor of Baja California Sur, Carlos Mendoza Davis, that tourism must be resumed, but must adapt to a series of changes that allow it to be the safest way possible.

“The tourism sector must find ways to offer services that provide security to users and convey the idea that it is possible to carry out these recreational and tourist activities when the guidelines and protocols are followed so that we continue to take care of everyone.”

He sustained the commitment and openness to dialogue of the Ministry of the Interior with the governors and the head of government in the design of the strategy for the recovery of tourist activities during the new normality and urged to continue working together to reactivate the different sectors of the Mexican economy on which millions of families depend.

