At the beginning of the year, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company announced that they would release expansions for a Pokémon game for the first time. The first, The Isle of Armor, debuted on Pokémon Sword & Shield on June 17, and users have started buying it through the bundle that includes the second, The Crown Tundra. However, many are shopping for the different game, which is preventing them from enjoying it. Nintendo is aware of this and has already revealed how it will help users.

The mistakes are happening because there are 2 versions of the Expansion Pass even though the content of them is practically the same. Thus, Pokémon Sword users have to purchase the Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and not the Expansion Pass for Pokémon Shield and vice versa.

Although Nintendo has already warned it, and the process may be somewhat intuitive to follow, there are possibilities that users make a mistake when buying and apparently this is happening, which has prevented them from enjoying the expansions.

A few hours ago, the official Nintendo of America account invited gamers who made the wrong purchase to contact customer service to help fix the problem. The company did not explain the process, but communicating with this service provides more steps to personally follow up on the problem.

Please select the [Pase de Expansión] that corresponds to the version of the game that they have ”, expressed again Nintendo.

When purchasing the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, please ensure you select the one that corresponds with the version of the game you own. If you mistakenly purchased the incorrect pass, please contact customer support. https://t.co/nPmIXrIe59 – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2020

How to buy the correct Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword & Shield?

At LEVEL UP we already tell you how to get the pass indicated for you according to the version you have. However, we remind you that the easiest way to do it is through the announcement of the Expansion Pass within your game, because selecting it will take you to the pass that you must buy.

In case you do it from the Nintendo eShop, we invite you to make sure that you are in the indicated version of the game, because depending on the game tab you are in, only the Season Pass related to it will appear. In addition, the Season Pass image features the logo for either the Pokémon Sword or the Pokémon Shield, with distinctive shades of blue or pink, respectively. In total, on each page of the game you can find 2 downloadable content, The Expansion Pass and a base game package with the Expansion Pass.

If you want to buy the Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword, do it at this link, and if you have the Pokémon Shield version, you must buy it in this one.

We leave you with an image that shows what these packages look like for Pokémon Sword or for Pokémon Shield.

Downloadable content for Pokémon Sword (left) and Pokémon Shield (right)

And you, are you already playing the new content? Did you buy the correct pass? Tell us in the comments.

You should know that in the first expansion, Isle of Armor, a feature was added that originally appeared in Pokémon Yellow. On the other hand, it was revealed that the first buyers of this expansion will be able to get a recent singular Pokémon in its shiny form (variocolor).

Pokémon Sword & Shield are exclusively available for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

