Everything seems to indicate that after Kylie Jenner, the American rapper Drake is not satisfied and goes for more … Look how he goes out of his way for the Rosalía!

April 14, 20208: 47 AM

Everything seems to indicate that after Kylie Jenner, the American rapper Drake is not satisfied and goes for more … Look how he goes out of his way for the Rosalia!

This gorgeous brunette, number one in sales in the US and other countries in the world, does not hide his admiration for the Spanish artist.

They were caught sharing together at an event of the renowned sports brand Nike and see the dedication he made on his Instagram.

“The head of Sant Esteve Sesrovires,” she wrote to share a photograph together at the event, in which she looked, by the way, beautiful, with her red lipstick which is a spectacle.

Recently, Drake He showed the public his luxurious mansion, full of the most spectacular riches .. Well Rosalia, you have a good life ahead if you decide for him!

.