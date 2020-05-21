The news about the withdrawal of the protagonist of the Arrowverse series, not only surprised the fans of the show, but also her fellow actors, so it was not long before reporting that the cast of ‘Batwoman’ spoke of the departure of Ruby Rose.

This week it was reported that the 34-year-old actress had to leave the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman, due to the workload that encompassed not only the more than 20 episodes per season, but also the various crossovers that The CW plans for this universe. DC.

So the celebrity together with the producers of the project made the decision to end labor relations; after this announcement the actors Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, who play Luke Fox and Mary Hamilton respectively sent messages on this topic.

“Family, those whose hearts are breaking also break mine. What is important: we have season 2. We will do our best to bring you an amazing season 2 that continues to represent the lgbtqa + communities and people of color. We will move forward. Believe that, “Johnson wrote on his Twitter.

Family, those whose hearts are breaking break mineee. What’s important: we have a season 2. We will work our freakin butts off to give you an amazing season 2 that continues to represent the lgbtqa + communities and people of color. We will keep going strong. Believe that🤘🏾🖤💙🦇 – Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) May 20, 2020

“I’m thinking of all of you. A big hug. I keep my head up if you keep yours,” Kang posted on his social networks shortly after the announcement.

Hi. I’m thinking of all of you. Big hug. Keep my head up if you keep yours up. Xx – Nicole Kang (@NicoleKang) May 20, 2020

The interesting thing that the cast of ‘Batwoman’ talked about Ruby Rose’s departure, is that they never directly mentioned their former partner, they just asked fans to have faith in the series that promises to be better than its first season.

For his part, Rose sent a statement where he thanks the support of his followers and producers during his participation in the show, also indicated that making this decision was very difficult to make. It is currently unknown who will be his replacement.