There were many announcements but also criticism for the lack of more gameplay videos and more spectacular games.

During the days prior to the Inside Xbox where the first Xbox Series X video games would be shown, great excitement was generated among fans. What games would they surprise us with? To what extent would the charts make it clear that we are talking about a generational leap? And while there wasmore than ten adsWith a constant stream of trailers, not all players were equally satisfied with this Xbox event.

Xbox Game Studios games scheduled for JulyThe main complaint was the absence of more extensive gameplay videos that showed the true technical potential of Xbox Series X but also, there have been fans who consider it wrong to have opted for third-party games to show the console, instead of exclusive ones that will be protagonists from an Xbox digital event in July.

In this context, Xbox have responded to criticism by stressing that they may have created wrong expectations. Ubisoft has also intoned the mea culpa by presenting a short gameplay trailer with few in-game scenes from its long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this sense, the French company has reacted to criticism by promising a gameplay and other news, but without going into more detail. It is most likely that in the coming weeks they will hold a digital event, such as at the time of E3, where they will present this and other future projects.

You can check all the news and videos from Inside Xbox dedicated to Xbox Series X to get an idea of ​​the scale of the announcements presented during this digital event. Enough? One more week,we give the floor to the readersto give their opinion on what is one of the hottest topics today.

