Did Verónica Castro walk with Luis Miguel? Ex-daughter-in-law uncovers it | Instagram

The romantic life of singer Luis Miguel is on everyone’s lips and even more so with the recent premiere of his second season, it is now that among the many and notorious conquests that revolve around the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, the name of Veronica Castro figure in the scene Was there a relationship between the two?

At least they say so and it was none other than his ex-daughter-in-law, who revealed, uncovered an alleged romance between “The Vero“and the” music star “, after the strong controversy that the scenes of the third episode of the plot of Netflix where they refer one of the characters played Cristian Castro, the driver’s son.

Now it is the actress and host, Verónica Castro who is romantically involved with the interpreter of “Under the table”, at least that was recently circulated, after a popular YouTube channel revealed statements by Gabriela Bo, former daughter-in-law of the screen star.

According to a recent broadcast by the “Chisme No Like” channel through the YouTube platform, the hosts Jorge Ceriani and Elisa Beristain revealed that it would have been Gabriela Bo, Cristian Castro’s ex-wife who revealed in 2018 that Verónica Castro and Luis Miguel had an affair.

It may interest you Singer of Pandora, Isabel Lascuráin to whom Luis Rey ran

Even the Paraguayan would comment that this would have been the real reason for the friction in the relationship between Christian Castro and “Luismi”, revealed the drivers. Gabriela Bo reportedly stated, “Verónica is a monster.”

The model, now 41 years old, had a brief marriage with the interpreter of “You will not be able”, from whom she separated in 2004 amid controversial motives that reported having been abused by the actress’s son.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Cristian and Daisy Fuentes’s relationship

Likewise, the presenters clarified that it would have been first Cristian Castro’s relationship with the model Daisy Fuentes, who for several years have referred that it was the reason for the rivalry between the two personalities of the show, Luis Miguel Gallego and Cristian Castro, this after that the interpreter of Puerto Rican origin would have been the bone of contention between the two.

Returning to the issue of the statements of the former daughter-in-law of “La Vero”, another point that the presenters invited to reflect is that all the daughters-in-law of the remembered presenter of “Bad Night” have spoken ill of her.

It may interest you In front of Luis Miguel, Luis Rey exchanged partners, they reveal

They even recalled that Valeria Liberman, another of the ex-wives of the also son of Manuel “El Loco” Valdés, would have done everything possible so that the star of the small screen in Mexico, did not approach her daughters.

However, when the native of Paraguay, Gabriela, separated from the interpreter, she alleged that she had been the victim of mistreatment on his part.

And it was last 2020 when Yolanda Andrade uncovered that Cristian Castro had committed a series of aggressions against her mother and even the driver herself added that she had taken her to the hospital since she had bruises that caused her pain.

Luis Miguel’s conquests revealed

In the midst of a sea of ​​controversies that the series has generated, many other versions about the women with whom Gallego Basteri has starred in alleged relationships have taken on strong relevance, such as the statements made by Abril Campillo a few years ago, before his departure.

It may interest you In photos, Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez in full discussion

The actress and singer was involved with Luis Rey and the artist Luis Miguel himself and even confirmed that Lucía Méndez would have been one of them, on the other hand, she denied the versions of Alejandra Ávalos, who several weeks ago would have said that the “Sun” He tried to conquer her but he would not succeed and even assured, Luis Miguel dedicated a song to him. “I have everything except you.”