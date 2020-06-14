In April, Microsoft reported that the number of users on Xbox had increased by two percent annually

The brand at the time also registered a record number of subscribers in its Game Pass, with more than 10 million global

Likewise, he assured that he already registered some 90 million monthly active clients on his Live platform

Although the COVID-19 pandemic meant losses and headaches for several sectors, more than one brand benefited from a sudden increase in its users. This is true in companies with digital services and sales channels. For weeks it was thought that changes to consumer habits would not return to « normal » when the economy resumed. However, there are new case studies that seem to deny, at least in part, the idea.

Such is the situation reported by .. Microsoft received a sudden increase in users in March following the Great Lockdown in the pandemic. This caused several companies in his organization, including the Xbox brand, to be overwhelmed with requests. In the case of the gaming unit, the ability for users to upload custom profile images was disabled. This allowed the company to easily deal with the largest audience.

But the tech and entertainment company recently reversed this change. According to Windows Central, Xbox no longer has as much stress on its servers. Therefore, the ability to add custom photos to profiles and clubs has already been restored. The reason behind the brand’s decision to restore this functionality is unclear. However, the theory is that the number of people accessing the platform was significantly reduced.

A brand that loses what it has earned?

Xbox was not the only company that enjoyed a surge in users in the wake of the pandemic. Netflix, for example, was the brand that gained the most users as a result of the health crisis, although its rivals also seem to have benefited greatly. As people have more free time, other generations outside of the younger ones are entering places like TikTok. Online shopping also quickly gained a following in these few months.

As said, many experts believed, they ensured that these users would not be lost once the Great Enclosure ended. On the contrary, they argued that consumer habits were to be transformed forever. But what is being seen with the Xbox brand is that this idea is not necessarily true. Everything indicates that now that the economies are opening up and people are returning to the streets, the services that were popular in the pandemic have lost users.

Of course, the Xbox situation is unclear. The brand may have invested in more servers to deal with the increase in users permanently. And even if you are indeed losing customers, it does not mean that it represents the case of other companies or industries. But if it raises the question of whether the « new normal » will really consolidate as previously planned. Or although the sudden digital impulse will not be as large or permanent as previously thought.

The other side of the coin

While this brand seems to demonstrate that the new normal will not be as different as previously believed, there are other cases that prove just the opposite. In the home office scheme, brands like Facebook and Shopify are thinking of adopting the system permanently. Esports already had plans to become part of everyday life before quarantine, and they don’t seem to be slowing down. Even in the cinema the tensions with streaming continue.

In this sense, it is worth remembering what kinds of changes are expected in consumer habits that any brand should pay attention to. According to Quirk’s, the entire public will be more careful with their expenses, considering that a recession is approaching. In Global Web Index data, the weight of factors such as trust and security will also increase. For its part, Campaign observes important changes in content marketing.

