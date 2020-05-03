Fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic continues to abound on the internet, as if people are unaware of what is happening. One of them arrives from the United Kingdom and states that dra. Elisa Granato, one of the first volunteers to test the vaccine for the new coronavius, died after receiving his first injection, but of course this is false.

The dra Granato tweeted a message Saturday night where it can read: “There’s nothing like (waking up) and reading a fake article about your death. I’m fine. Please do not share the article in question, we do not want to give attention or clicks ”.

To finish clearing the doubts, Elisa Granato also spoke to BBC News about it on Sunday morning and said that she felt completely fine and added that she was going to enjoy good Sunday and its generous weather. BBC’s Fergus Walsh posted a video of the interview via Skype.

Dr Granato became one of the first human volunteers in the United Kingdom to test the vaccine for COVID-19 on April 23, as part of a trial conducted by the University of Oxford. She is just one of 800 people to undergo this study.. Half will receive a vaccine for the new coronavirus and the other half a control vaccine that protects against meningitis but not against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For their part, the Oxford team said they were aware of the false reports and asked people not giving credibility to fake news and to avoid creating disturbances.

The fake news appeared on Facebook and was widely shared, especially among anti-vaccine groups, and many of these views are hidden from public opinion, unless another user invites you to join these groups.

The fake news has grown around the pandemic has grown disproportionately in the UK and various parts of the world, with rumors of the spread of the coronavirus from the 5G network to disinfectant being among the most common.

Although the WHO, together with the social media platforms, have implemented measures to prevent the spread of fake news about the coronavirus, but despite this, the false news continues to come, so we continue to urge all people to stop spreading news from dubious sources and without scientific basis.

