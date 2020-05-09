After so many problems with the expected new installment, the director was finally forgiven by Disney and is now waiting for the pandemic to pass to a better life in order to continue working in the MCU. With two installments much loved by fans and even the non-regular consumer of Marvel, it was a matter of time before he took the reins again, but first things first, on social media James Gunn presumes that the script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ it’s finished.

It may not yet have an official release date, but it is clear that there will be a lot of work in the future for Marvel Studios, thanks to the number of productions for cinema and TV that have been paused by the pandemic. So the best thing to do (and the only thing) is to work from home, this insulation leaves enough free time to finish pending.

Just as it happens to Gunn, who fortunately finished filming ‘The Suicide Squad’, a film in which he dealt when he was kicked out of Disney for old messages that he published on Twitter, but it was enough an apology and reason that people can mature, to be hired again.

It is thanks to a series of messages in the official account of the director that were enough to realize that it is already well advanced, the script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is finished or at least the draft, as it says and makes clear after responding to a follower.

Writing a first draft of a screenplay is like a zebra. I knew a guy once who had a pet zebra. It was pretty tame, he’d pet it and nuzzle it, feed it carrots and stuff. I said, “What is it, just like a horse?” I have told me not. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2020

Vol 3 is long past the first draft stage. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2020