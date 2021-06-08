Did the romance between Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer end?

The 21-year-old Spanish actress and the Mexican, Alejandro Speitzer, met at a Bvlgari event in Milan, but they ignored each other completely. They came and went separated and did not share the same table, which has sparked an avalanche of rumors about a possible separation.

It is true that for a long time they have not published photos together on social networks, which could be indicative of the break, however, they have not given official statements.

Ester wore an elegant white dress and was seen very close and having a pleasant time with a mysterious boy.