Did ‘The Mandalorian’, Season 3, Start Filming? Pedro Pascal responds

During the first months of the year, rumors arose about the start of filming for the third season of The Mandalorian. Reports anticipated that filming would begin last April, which revived hopes of being able to enjoy it later this year or early 2022. However, we regret to tell you that the speculation was false. Pedro Pascal, actor who plays Din Djain (Command), went out to deny the information in an interview with Variety — with Ewan McGregor as an interviewer, by the way.

“We have not shot the third season”, Pedro Pascal clarified for the aforementioned medium. Of course, he did not share details about when filming will start, but we better get used to that won’t happen soon. And, currently, Lucasfilm’s efforts are focused on The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandalorian that, if nothing unforeseen arises, will arrive during the last quarter of 2021 on Disney Plus.

Also, we must not forget that there are multiple series on the way focused on different Star Wars characters: Captain Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano. Its premiere, however, remains a mystery. What you can be sure of is that those directed by Mickey they will not saturate their calendar with simultaneous premieres from the same franchise. Consequently, the third season of The Mandalorian may see the light of day in the final months of 2022, at best …

The Mandalorian could be kept waiting too long

Another topic that is not at all encouraging about the early return of The Mandalorian is that Pedro Pascal is involved in another great production. We refer, of course, to the series of HBO’s The Last of Us. The aforementioned will play Joel, who was the protagonist of the first PlayStation video game. It is a fact that this content will begin filming in a matter of months. According to information from Collider, everything is ready to go from July in Calgary, Canada.

Even more interesting, apparently the filming of The Last of Us will be concluded until June 2022. So, we are talking about what Pedro Pascal would not be free until the second half of next year. If this information is confirmed, The Mandalorian will hardly be back in 2022. We will have to be patient with the next adventure of the Mandalorian and The Child on Disney Plus.

