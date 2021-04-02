Did the Earth’s magnetic field affect our evolution?

Shutterstock / Marc Ward ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z_9Puc9QoZMt7r6qe0w.ug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aKIdKLczJoMc1UZNX10wYw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/79b8f36fdcc855aff43f98a9b3924825″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z_9Puc9QoZMt7r6qe0w.ug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aKIdKLczJoMc1UZNX10wYw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/79b8f36fdcc855aff43f98a9b3924825″/>

Fauna extinctions and evolutionary changes in the fossil record have captured great attention since the dawn of earth science. The origin of these extinctions is varied: global climate changes, tectonic activity and the impact of asteroids and comets are some of the best known. However, in 1963, Robert James Uffen (1923-2009) pointed out in the journal Nature the possible influence of the Earth’s core on the evolution of life.

According to Uffen’s hypothesis, during periods of very low geomagnetic intensity, that is, during polarity changes, the loss of magnetic shielding from cosmic rays and solar particles would lead to very high mutation rates. This would cause important changes in the evolution of the species. The concept of the relationship, causative or not, between evolutionary changes – including the influence on the human species – and fluctuations in the geomagnetic field has dragged on for years. Most of the studies, however, with weak evidence and few observations.

However, in a recent article published in Science, evidence is presented that makes us consider again the possible evolutionary impacts of variations in the geomagnetic field throughout the geological record. The idea is slightly different from what researchers like Uffen postulated: the high levels of solar and cosmic radiation reached in the atmosphere due to a weakening of the geomagnetic field would increase atmospheric ionization and lower levels of stratospheric ozone.

This would have serious consequences on our planet due to the, although somewhat uncertain, influence of increased atmospheric ionization on the development of tropospheric clouds. To do this, the authors focus on one of the most recent changes in the Earth’s magnetic polarity, known as Laschamps.

About 42,000 years ago, the north and south magnetic poles swapped their positions: Earth underwent what we call a magnetic polarity shift or reversal. It is not an abnormal phenomenon of the geomagnetic field, but a characteristic that, although not entirely known in origin, has already been observed in geological materials from the Precambrian age and up to the present day. It is also a known phenomenon that polarity changes and excursions (important deviations from the magnetic pole) are accompanied by a decrease in the strength of the magnetic field, a weakening of the shielding around the planet from cosmic rays and ultraviolet radiation.

Read more

The authors of the work, in order to determine the variation of cosmic rays coeval with the inversion, analyzed the isotope carbon-14. This is produced continuously in the atmosphere as a result of the bombardment of these rays on nitrogen atoms.

For this they turn to the fossilized kauris trees of New Zealand, which are the largest and longest-lived in the world. From the isotopic analysis of samples of these trees, they obtain a record of the variations of carbon-14, an indicator of the activity of cosmic rays.

On the other hand, changes in the magnitude of the geomagnetic field are obtained from paleomagnetic data from contemporary sediments. The combination of these records makes it possible to corroborate that the time period covered by Laschamps (approximately 42,000 years ago) is indeed characterized by a weakening of the geomagnetic field.

The record presented by Cooper and his team reveals a substantial increase in the carbon-14 content in the atmosphere, which coincides with the period of weakening of the field strength of the Laschamps event. The authors carry out complex climate models and conclude that the decrease in the geomagnetic field could cause substantial changes in the concentration of atmospheric ozone, which would drive important synchronous global climate and environmental changes.

Changes in human evolution

The decrease in the strength of the geomagnetic field around 42,000 years coincides, according to the authors and within the margin of error, with important changes in human evolution, although it is precisely one aspect of the article to be taken with caution, such as the increase in figurative rock art as well as handprints in caves.

These events, somewhat sudden but observed in various parts of the planet, could indicate, according to the authors of the work, an increasing use of caves during Laschamps, perhaps as a refuge from the increase in ultraviolet rays – possibly at harmful levels – during that period.

Other major events near Laschamps, according to the authors, include the extinction of the Neanderthals, along with the disappearance of some of the earliest European cultures of anatomically modern humans and the subsequent widespread emergence of Aurignacian technology.

Be that as it may, and despite the uncertainties in terms of dates, the period of low geomagnetic intensity of the Laschamps seems to coincide with important climatic and palaeoenvironmental changes and previously largely unnoticed archaeological events. Although coincidence does not prove causation, it is something worth exploring further.

Other researchers have already proposed that a decrease in the geomagnetic field at Laschamps was an important factor in the disappearance of Neanderthals. However, it does not appear that anatomically modern humans were affected in the same way. This is an enigmatic question, considering that both populations shared habitats for thousands of years.

In addition, there is no evidence that indicates a different skin pigmentation between anatomically modern humans and Neanderthals, something that would have provided an advantage over the former against an increase in ultraviolet rays.

In this sense, other researchers go a little further in terms of the role of the geomagnetic field on evolution in the Quaternary. The survival of anatomically modern humans at the time of the Neanderthals’ demise could lie in their increased resistance to genetic mutations.

It is possible, although not fully proven, that certain intracellular chemosensors were different between anatomically modern humans and Neanderthals, a difference that would lead to significant competitive advantages over the former. For example, greater preservation of the integrity of the skin and its immunity against ultraviolet rays.

These authors speculate that, in the Pleistocene, large mammals could have reached a natural limit of body size until the arrival of Laschamps, when the probability of cell mutation would increase at times of high ultraviolet ray flux. It would not be a catastrophic, instantaneous extinction, but rather an accumulation of mutations produced by radiation over multiple generations, over several thousand years, which is the duration of the minimum intensity of the geomagnetic field during geomagnetic inversions.

These are interesting proposals with the common spinal axis of the decrease in the geomagnetic field to explain important biological changes in the evolution of mammals, including humans. In any case, it is clear that we are faced with a broad and fascinating field to investigate to better understand the possible evolutionary impacts of geomagnetic inversions. Spanish archeopaleontological sites such as those of Atapuerca or in the Baza paleolago, among others, could shed light on this enigma.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Josep M. Parés does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consultancy work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.