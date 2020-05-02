Miguel Cabrera has a secure seat in the MLB Hall of Fame | Mark Cunningham / .
Sometimes having the best player is not the best financial scenario for some teams. Although it guarantees you an opportunity for success, it can take you several years in mediocrity.
The Detroit Tigers are undergoing reconstruction. The only visible name in sight is Miguel Cabrera, a future Hall of Fame. The rest will be years (possibly 3) that the Venezuelan will be surrounded by new talents until his contract ends.
A logical question would be: Did the Tigers make a mistake with Miguel Cabrera’s contract?
The answer is yes. They secured Cabrera to a productive age, but forgot that a single bat wasn’t going to get them into the World Series or at least dominance of the Central Division. It is not that he does not deserve the $ 30 million he earns per campaign, on the contrary I am one of those who think he deserves double or triple.
The opportunity to see that money paid was seen when “Miggy” won the Triple Crown and a pair of MVP awards. They went to a World Series, but could not capitalize on the instance. Having locked up Cabrera for so many years and for so much money prevented Detroit from bringing talent, even stalling a change like the one against the Houston Astros.
For the Tigers to become competitive again they will have to wait for the completion of the Cabrera deal, which was a mistake they could have avoided.