Paris.- For China, and for each country affected by COVID-19, the date of the first cases is clear. But the virus could have been circulating earlier, as its genetic “family tree” shows.

Fever, cough, respiratory problems … In mid-January, Aicha, 57-year-old medical secretary, was hospitalized in Marseille (southern France) with acute respiratory illness.

Her husband Jacques, a doctor, describes to . “all the clinical signs” of the coronavirus, including loss of taste and smell.

For the latest news about coronavirus, sign up clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

“If it had happened in mid-February, no one would have doubts,” says Jacques. But at the time, France had not reported any cases of new coronaviruses.

His wife chained relapses and inconclusive tests. Could Aicha have been a precocious case? “You can date the start of the epidemic using incidence data [rapidez de propagación] and studying the genomes of viruses.

In both cases, in France, the studies identify the second half of January, “Samuel Alizon, director of research at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the University of Montpellier, told ..

But “there may have been isolated cases in January, before the first official case on the 24th” of that month.

In the United States, autopsies performed in California on two deceased (two suspected cases) revealed infections before the first official case on January 21.

“Weeks before”

To limit the arrival date of the virus, in many countries scientists search for hypothetical “zero patients”, sequencing the virus’s genome to reconstitute its “family tree”.

According to Italian researchers, the virus would have entered Lombardy between the second half of January and the beginning of February, “weeks before” the first outbreak was confirmed in this region around February 20.

Several players from the Inter Milan club could have been victims since January.

Belgian attacker Romelu Lukaku asks the question. “We had a week-long vacation in December and then we went back to work and I swear 23 out of 25 players were bad,” he said recently on the radio. “We didn’t do the COVID-19 tests at the time: we will never know.”

Even if serological tests identified antibodies in your blood, this would not prove the date of infection.

“Generally one cannot go back to a precise point in time considered as the ‘start’ of an epidemic in a specific country,” Erik Volz, an epidemiologist at Imperial College in London, explains to ..

Studies show “an early epidemic beginning in mid-January or early February in many European and American cities,” he adds, noting that there is “no evidence in current genetic data of an earlier epidemic outside of China”.

November or December in China

On December 31, Beijing informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, the first epicenter of the epidemic.

Wuhan health authorities speak of December 8 as the date of the first cases.

A study published in The Lancet mentions the identification of a first patient on December 1. The various philodynamic studies – which analyze the genetic variations of the virus – do not contradict these dates.

The data points to a probable origin of the epidemic in November or December 2019, says Dr. Volz.

A report by Imperial College in collaboration with the WHO dates “the common ancestor” of the virus to December 5 (with a margin of uncertainty between November 6 and December 13). Andrew Rambaut of the University of Edinburgh concludes that there was a common ancestor of the virus that dates back to November 17 (with a margin between August 27 and December 29).

It is normal for a new virus to circulate undetected for weeks before it is discovered, says Dr. Volz.

To date, the genomes of more than 15,000 SARS-CoV-2 viruses (the official name of the new coronavirus) have been sequenced, allowing their circulation to be traced thanks to their genetic evolution. C

Each time it replicates, the virus produces mutations (none have changed its virulence). “Occasionally, by accident, there are mutations that stabilize,” explains Samuel Alizon.

For SARS-CoV-2, “we count on average two mutations per month that stabilize,” so “if you compare two viruses, you can count how many mutations separate them,” he continues. Tracing the chain, the “common ancestor in all infections” is found.

This ancestor was in China. “All the viruses that circulate in the world descend from lineages” close to Wuhan, “insists Dr. Volz.

You may also like:

Bartlett’s son defends millionaire contract

Private hospitals in Mexico must attend Covid-19 patients even if they do not have medical insurance

.