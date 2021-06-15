in Entertainment

Did the church hide the indigenous genocide? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

By Rebecca Janzen

Assistant Professor of Spanish and Comparative Literature, University of South Carolina

The film Lady of Guadalupe, released in 2020 and now available on many streaming services, mixes a fictional account of the Virgin Mary’s appearance in the 16th century to a Mexican peasant named Juan Diego with the story of a fictional 21st century reporter. called Juan who works on a note about miracles involving the Virgin of Guadalupe.

As a religion researcher, I am interested in how religious history is incorporated into contemporary faith and films. It reminds me of documentaries I saw as a child about the history of my own religious community: Mennonites who immigrated from Ukraine to Canada.

Religious communities, such as the Mennonites and Mormons that I have studied, can act in ways that can perplex people. As I argue in my next book on religion and cinema in Mexico, when movies use religious symbols, experiences, or figures, they generate a broader historical and social commentary. In Mexico, that often involves presenting views critical of Catholic priests as a way to comment on Mexican political leaders.

As I watched Lady of Guadalupe, I was curious to see how she could handle the role of Catholicism in the colonial period. Unfortunately, that aspect of the movie leaves a lot to be desired. Although it portrays the story of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a wide audience, this film ultimately disinfects the Church’s real-life brutality towards indigenous peoples in the 16th century.

